Gators Swim & Dive Set to Host Florida Invitational against NOVA Southeastern

Thursday, the Gators Swim and Dive teams are set to host Nova Southeastern in the Florida Invitational. The meet goes through Saturday, with prelims starting each day at 9:2o a.m. and finals at 4 p.m.

Going into the invite, the Gators men (7-0, 4-0 SEC) are ranked 4th in the nation, while the women (7-1, 5-0 SEC) are ranked 3rd.

Gators’ Last Meet

Friday, the Florida Swim and Dive team faced off against in-state rival Florida State. The meet, held in Ocala, saw the Gators men win 181-118 and the women win 182-119.

The Gators recorded 22 first place finishes and 12 b-cut times.

Freshman diver Camyla Monroy continued her dominance on the springboard. The Laz Paz, Mexico, native set a collegiate best on the 3-meter with 345.00 and scored 302.45 on the 1-meter. Monroy also surpassed her previous best platform score (312.80), which ranked No. 1 in the CSCAA Division 1 top scores, with a score of 323.33.

Following the performance, Monroy was named Women’s SEC Diver of the Week. The award is Monroy’s fifth career weekly SEC honor.

Dominate Diver 😤 Congratulations to Ana Monroy for earning her fifth weekly award of the season! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/7RHzGvxS8U — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) January 30, 2024

Prior to the meet, Florida had a ceremony for their four senior divers: Skip Donald, Carina Lumia, Caroline Pagac and Anton Svirskyi.

Additionally, the meet included a celebration of the 1983 and 1984 NCAA National Championship teams, led by head swim coach Randy Reese and diving coach Kent Vossler.

Preview

Nova Southeastern is coming off a sweep against Rollins College on Jan. 27. The Sharks men (6-2, 4-0 SSC) won 161-100, and the women (7-2, 4-0 SSC) won 196-66.

The Florida Invitational will be the Gators’ final test before the SEC Championships in Auburn from Feb. 20-24.

The meet will take place in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center’s natatorium.