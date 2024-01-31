Arkansas, Missouri Square off in College Hoops SEC Showdown

Share Facebook

Arkansas (10-10) and Missouri (8-12) square off in college basketball Wednesday night at 8:30 in what’s supposed to be an electric matchup.

Season-long Woes

The Razorbacks ranked No. 14 in the Preseason AP Top-25, and the Tigers were one of just 19 teams who received votes. Needless to say, both teams have not lived up to expectations.

The starting line pic.twitter.com/IBzFieT3S4 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 16, 2023

Arkansas’ team has fallen flat on its face, sitting at No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference with a 1-6 conference record. The Razorbacks have lost four of their last five, with their one win coming against 12-8 Texas A&M.

Even with as bad as Arkansas has been, Mizzou has been worse. The Tigers are in last place in the SEC and currently have an 0-7 record in conference play and are winless in their last five games.

Arkansas Breakdown

The Razorbacks are led by guards Tramon mark (17.4 ppg) and Khalif Battle (11.5 ppg). Arkansas’ offensive production has stifled due to injuries to forward Trevon Brazile (8.9 ppg). Brazile, a Preseason first team All-SEC honoree, was inactive in the teams conquest against Kentucky. Many considered his loss the key factor in Arkansas falling short.

Trevon Brazile out with a knee injury, per the broadcast. He left the game the possession after this play pic.twitter.com/xjq3A2vYlq — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) January 25, 2024

Missouri Breakdown

The Tigers are currently the worst rebounding in the SEC with a differential of -4.7. Arkansas while not much better sits at a -1.3 differential. With Arkansas top board getter out in Brazile, Missouri must win the rebound battle.

Look for forward Noah Carter to have a big game as the senior has lead the Tigers in ‘bounds per game this season.

Rematch

Arkansas and Mizzou met twice last season, with each team winning at home . The two teams have played 60 times with Arkansas leading the series 33-27.

ICYMI, the Tigers earned their third ranked win of the season last season, using a late run to top No. 25 Arkansas, 79-76!#MIZ 🐯 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2023

What’s Next

Both teams play Saturday, with Arkansas taking on LSU in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are 3-4 in conference play and are projected to crush Arkansas to the tune of a 76.6% win chance per ESPN Analytics.

Missouri gets an easier matchup, as the Tigers travel to Nashville to play a struggling Vanderbilt team. Missouri has a 61.1% chance of beating Vandy per ESPN analytics.