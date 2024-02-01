Gators Gymnastics hits the road to Georgia

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators Gymnastics team is gearing up for an important matchup against the University of Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

The Gators shown consistency and skill throughout the season, boasting a record of four wins and one loss. Despite their recent setback against Alabama in their first away meet, the Gators remain a formidable force in college gymnastics, currently holding the No. 8 ranking.

Previous Meet Results:

The Gators lost their last meet to Alabama by a narrow margin, with scores of 197.425 for the Gators and 197.595 for Alabama.

Similarly, the University of Georgia Bulldogs faced defeat in their last meet against Kentucky, with scores of 195.650 for Georgia and 197.950 for Kentucky.

Upcoming Matchup:

The Gators will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs, who are hosting this SEC matchup.

The Bulldogs, currently ranked No. 21, are on a three-meet losing streak.

The Gators and the Bulldogs are both top in the rankings for gymnastics recruiting classes. In the three meets of 2024, five of Florida’s freshmen have executed 25 competitive routines. On the other hand, six of Georgia’s freshmen have participated in a total of 44 routines across four meets.

History of the Matchup:

These two teams have met up nearly 160 times. The Bulldogs hold the historic advantage with a record of 93-64-1.

The last time these two squads met, Florida took down the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship, 198.435-196.60.

This meet will start at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.