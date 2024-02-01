Florida’s Michael Robertson: The Ultimate Team Player

Share Facebook

Selfless. That one word summarizes everything you need to know about Florida redshirt sophomore Michael Robertson, both on and off the field.

From his willingness to do whatever it takes for the success of Florida’s baseball program to his loyalty for his high school sweetheart (and, after their wedding ceremony last December, his wife), Robertson will always find a way to help those around him.

“Beyond baseball, I’m a people person,” Robertson said. “I want to have fun in the game, and I want to be a part of teams that are successful, but more than anything, I want to be a great teammate.

“Hopefully, I can be that kind of guy for people: best teammate, best person, best husband, best person I can be.”

Even with his humble demeanor, Robertson’s talent and contributions to the Gators cannot be understated. He made his UF debut in 2023 after a nagging hamstring injury forced him to redshirt his freshman season. Robertson started in 56 games for Florida in the 2023 campaign, collecting 11 stolen bases and leading the outfield with 123 putouts.

Robertson will play an even bigger role in leading Florida in its attempt to return to Omaha for the 2024 College World Series. With multiple big-name Gators having departed for the major leagues and/or graduation, Robertson is expected to serve as a leader on the diamond and the clubhouse.

But whatever role he may fill, Robertson will be ready, willing and able to do his part.

Blossoming From A Young Age

Growing up in Venice, Florida, Robertson found an interest in baseball early in his childhood. Coming from an athletic background, including a father who played college football and tennis at Liberty University, Robertson’s path was set from the moment he picked up a bat.

“My hometown, I like to explain it as a baseball town,” Robertson said. “Pretty much growing up there, you’re introduced to it from a young age, and it’s kind of the sport everybody plays … You get into little league, and you just kind of take it from there.”

Robertson started to garner attention from programs across the nation early in high school. After guiding Venice High to a pair of state championships in 2018 and 2019 and compiling a .477 batting average his senior season, Robertson wound up with a perfect prospect score from PerfectGame.org.

Yet, even with all the national recognition and accolades, Robertson still remained humble in his approach to the game.

“Going into high school, I wouldn’t have considered myself a guy that was crazy talented or anything like that,” Robertson said. “I was just trying to make a team, whether it was JV, I would’ve been happy with that.

“In my freshman year, I began to have success against some guys that were older than me. I think that instilled some confidence in me that, ‘Hey, I’m going to be able to compete at a higher level than I expected.’”

2021 #Florida commit Michael Robertson pokes this one up the middle for a two-run single to extend the @VHS__Baseball lead to 3-0 pic.twitter.com/3qpd5uVVYb — Prep Baseball Florida (@PBRFlorida) February 29, 2020

Gainesville, Florida: Home Sweet Home

For as long as he could remember, Robertson had always dreamed of attending the University of Florida. That dream became a reality. After graduating from Venice in 2021, the highly touted Robertson landed in Gainesville as one of Florida’s most promising recruits.

“My mom went [to UF], so I grew up a Gators fan. I’ve been watching Gators sports my whole life,” Robertson said. “So when this opportunity to have the chance to come play here presented itself, I jumped all over it. I wanted every part of it. The coaching staff, the new facilities, the academics, it all ties into it being the best program in the country and, really, where I wanted to be.”

In his freshman season, Robertson did not take the field due to a nagging hamstring injury. However, he does not consider 2022 to be a wasted year. While his teammates went to battle, Robertson watched, listened and learned every chance he could in the dugout.

“It was an incredible learning experience, just getting to sit back and watch a season unfold at this level,” Robertson said. “I really don’t take that season for granted. It was huge for me, just [knowing] what to expect coming into my sophomore season.”

Breaking Onto The Scene

As soon as he had the opportunity to take the field in his redshirt freshman season, Robertson hit the ground running. Literally. The speedy second-year player proved to be a reliable presence for the Gators all across the diamond.

Robertson’s 11 stolen bases ranked second-best on the Gators, only trailing 2023 MLB draftee Josh Rivera. He also compiled a .280 batting average for the first three months of the 2023 campaign. His stats did take a hit following a slump at the batter’s box in the month of May. Nevertheless, he continued finding other ways to contribute, both on the base paths and in the outfield.

Robertson also proved himself as a clutch presence in multiple crucial moments for Florida last year. He secured his first career walk-off on an RBI single to lift the Gators past the Georgia Bulldogs.

Two months later, Robertson made a heroic catch in Florida’s CWS semifinals matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. Robertson tracked down a deep fly ball on the final play of the game to send the Gators to the championship round.

Florida subsequently lost to the LSU Tigers in the CWS Finals, where Robertson saw limited playing time as a platoon outfielder. Despite the final outcome, Robertson’s clutch catch is still fondly remembered as a defining moment for Florida’s breakthrough 2023 season.

“It’s kind of funny, because at that time… I wasn’t even on social media. I did not have Instagram, Twitter, none of that, so the majority of [the praise], I probably didn’t even see,” Robertson said. “But it was pretty awesome, just getting to experience that… It’s obviously a super special moment that I’m going to remember for a very long time.”

Michael Robertson called game and @GatorsBB is headed to the champ series ‼️ Robertson breaks down the web gem to end the game.#MCWS pic.twitter.com/4qOAV8xL6g — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 21, 2023

Love And Baseball

Following the conclusion of the season, Robertson turned his attention to another pressing matter: his relationship with his fiancée.

Robertson met Mason Robertson in agility classes in middle school. The two remained close friends for quite some time afterward. However, they did not spark up a romance until Michael’s senior year of high school.

“She’s my rock. She’s been there in my corner for a long time, especially in the game of baseball,” he said. “Having her there and that support system is huge to me. I’m looking forward to her being [at games] in a new facet this year.”

As he felt the tug on his heartstrings continue to grow, Robertson eventually made one of the most important decisions of his life: he decided to pop the question. After a year of engagement, the two were officially married Dec. 9, 2023.

Robertson’s teammates turned out at the wedding in numbers. In what may have been the largest Florida baseball social gathering of the offseason, Robertson celebrated his major life milestone surrounded by his baseball brothers. He could not have been happier with how it all unfolded.

“It was super special having the people that [I’m] closest to there on one of the best days of my life,” Robertson said. “Guys from high school baseball, from college baseball, all the way back to kids I played with when I was six years old, just having all those guys that I’ve played with over the years there, it was super cool and super special.”

Robertson Remains True To Himself

Outside of baseball, Robertson centers his life around three principles: faith, family and friendships. Whether he is on or off the diamond, he spends plenty of time with his teammates. He also expressed pride in how close-knit of a group they have become.

“I’m lucky to say that I’m really tight with, really, all my guys here,” Robertson said. “It makes for good times in the clubhouse, and it just brings us together as a team, having that kind of strong chemistry. I think it will hopefully allow for some success here as the season starts.”

As for his family, Robertson relies on his wife and three older siblings as pillars for support. He even joked how he and one of his sisters were busy making wedding preparations together. The two were eventually married to their respective partners within months of each other.

Having grown up in a Christian household, Robertson has always worn his faith on his sleeve. He credits his spirituality as the driving force behind his baseball career, his marriage and everything in between.

Robertson even went as far to say he made the decision to propose to his wife because “God put it on [his] heart that she was the one.”

He also expressed his desire to use his platform as a student-athlete to expand upon his faith.

“Putting God first, I think, it allows for … when times of struggle come, it allows you to get through things,” Robertson said. “It puts you in a really great position to push one another and have success in your endeavors.”

Ready For More In 2024

Robertson has already strung together a slate of legendary moments that most college athletes could only dream of. But now, with the stakes higher than ever before, he is ready to turn the page and return to the diamond in 2024.

While the Gators lost plenty of talent this past offseason, they remain one of the top programs in the world of college baseball. In D1 Baseball’s preseason rankings, Florida sits at No. 2 in the country, only trailing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. UF also ranks ahead of the defending national champion LSU Tigers, marking the Gators as the team to beat in the SEC.

Robertson is one of only five positional players who started at least 50 games for Florida last season to return. With that in mind, he is expected to play a larger role in leading the Gators to glory once again.

But while some athletes would be more focused on their own personal success or racking up individual accolades, Robertson only has one goal for the 2024 season: to help his team win ball games. No matter what.

“I’m just excited for this season,” Robertson said. “I’m excited to go through another year with another great group of guys. Really, there’s no bigger goal to me than just to do everything I can to put the older guys in a position to get back to Omaha.”