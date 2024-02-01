Tom Brady Talks About Super Bowl LVIII

Share Facebook

Twitter

Super Bowl LVIII is set.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are looking to end Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs title reign. Seven time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady gave his opinion about the game.

Mr. Irrelevant

The last pick in the draft gets the title of Mr. Irrelevant. There are only 32 starting quarterbacks, only two of them play in the Super Bowl, and Purdy is one of them. He was picked behind 261 other athletes in the 2022 draft and has become Mr. Relevant. Brady knows what that is like, as he was the 199th pick in the 2000 draft.

“I think Brock’s done a great job,” Brady said.

He knows how much work it is to go into work everyday to prove that you belong there, and likes what Purdy’s done. In the 49ers NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, Purdy went 20-for-31 and threw for 261 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He was also the teams second leading rusher with five carries for 48 yards.

The biggest argument used to drag Purdy down is that he is a game manager, and he proved against the Lions that he can make plays including a 51-yard bomb to Brandon Aiyuk and a 21-yard rush.

Brady talks about what Purdy has done with the opportunity he’s been given:

Disciplined Coaches

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan are some of the best coaches in the NFL, especially offensively.

“I see those guys with the very disciplined style. I respect those programs for how they run it,” Brady said.

Coaches can’t let players get away with whatever they want. Both Shanahan and Reid allow their teams to have fun, but something else they have in common is that they both win. This will be Reid’s fourth Super Bowl after beating the Baltimore Ravens in this year’s AFC Championship, and he’s already won two. He is also fourth in all time wins with 283, which includes playoffs.

Shanahan has been to four conference championship games and this will be his second Super Bowl appearance in his seven years of being a head coach. In his first Super Bowl, he lost to no other than Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Brady talks about running a disciplined program:

Crumbling under pressure

One of the biggest things that comes with the Super Bowl is the pressure surrounding it. Brady excepts for those who make a Super Bowl to be ready to play on that stage. There are little questions about the Chiefs, as they are comprised up Reid, Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. All have been to and won multiple championships.

As for the Niners this is new territory for some. Shanahan, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Fred Warner have all been to a Super Bowl. As for the teams newer additions such as Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Chase Young, this is new territory.

“You’re gonna be tested, and if your coach tests you and your teammates test you, then you can go beat your competition,” said Brady.

The reason pressure is so big, is because in the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl in 2020, San Francisco had a 10 point leading going into the fourth quarter. Kansas City went on to win the game by 11.

Brady said he understands the pressure of needing to play to the absolute best of your ability. In Super Bowl LI, he and the Patriots were losing to the Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter. Shanahan was the Falcons offensive coordinator during that game. The Patriots when on to win 34-28 in overtime.

Shanahan is a top level coach in the NFL. However, he is behind guys like Andy Reid and Sean McVay, because he hasn’t finished the job. If he doesn’t find a way to finish this year, questions may surface about his ability to handle the pressure.

Brady talks about the pressure that comes with playing in the Super Bowl:

Find out who who leaves Las Vegas as Super Bowl LVIII champions on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.