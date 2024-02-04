Gators Swim And Dive Improves at Florida Invite

Share Facebook

The Gators men’s and women’s swim and dive teams showed improvement Saturday in the final day of the Florida Invitational agains Nova Southeastern at the O’Connell Center.

Six Gators improved their times from the morning session in the last meet before the SEC championships.



Juniors Aryan Nehra, Ben Cote and freshman Bobby Dinunzio III all earned a NCAA B-cut time under 15:25.12 in the 1650 yard freestyle event.

Freshman Evan Keogh improved his time (1:57.30) in the 200 yard butterfly with a time of 1:47.17. Freshman Melissa Cowen also improved her time (2:14.53) in the 200 yard Breaststroke earning 2:12.18.

Records

Freshman Bella Sims set a program record in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 50.44. Senior Isabel Ivey followed by breaking the 200 yard freestyle record with a 1:43.03.

Two new top spots 🤩 Bella Sims set a new program 100 Yard Backstroke record (50.44) and Isabel Ivey set a new program 200 Yard Freestyle record (1:43:03)! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/DO1WFDXOpg — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 3, 2024



Florida finished the three days of competition totaling two NCAA A-cut times and 30 NCAA B-cut times.

Up Next

The Gators will head to Auburn, Ala., for SEC Championships on Feb. 20-24. The men’s team hopes to earn its 12th consecutive SEC title, while the women’s team seeks to repeat.