Adithya Ganesan and sophomore Tanapatt Niduron shake hands with their opponents in the Gators men's tennis team's loss to Florida State February 3, 2024. Photo courtesy of Lorenzo Vasquez.

Florida Men’s Tennis Falls to No. 23 Florida State in College MatchDay 4-0

The Gators Men’s tennis team was swept by the No. 23-ranked Florida State Seminoles on Saturday 4-0. It marked the first loss to Florida State in College MatchDay since 2018.

New Lineups

The Gators ran out new lineups for both doubles and singles, Saturday.

The usual Court 2 lineup of freshman Adithya Ganesan and sophomore Tanapatt Niduron was bumped up to Court 1.

Junior Nate Bonetto and freshman Aidan Kim were teamed up on Court 2, leaving the pair of Jeremy Jin and Henry Jefferson on Court 3.

Jin and Jefferson found immediate success as a pair, winning their match 6-3. However, losses on the other two courts, including a heartbreaking 7-6 tiebreaker loss on Court 2, secured the doubles point for Florida State.

The singles lineup also saw changes.

Ganesan was moved up to Court 2, and freshman Kevin Edengren was reintroduced to the starting lineup on Court 6.

Florida was tied or led in three remaining matches when the Seminoles iced the match with their fourth point.

Jin was on his way to a comeback before his match was called. After dropping his first set 6-0, he was leading 4-0 in the second set.

What’s Next

Next, the Gators will travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the No. 4 Texas Longhorns Saturday.

