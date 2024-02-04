Gators Women’s Tennis Beats Florida State

The No. 8 Florida Gators women’s tennis team remained undefeated after taking down the Florida State Seminoles 4-2 on Saturday. The Gators defeated the Seminoles in Lake Nona.
Doubles
Junior duo Alicia Dudeny and Bente Spee won the first match for the Gators, outscoring Florida State graduate student Vic Allen and sophomore Ellie Schoppe 6-2. Graduate student Carly Briggs and sophomore Rachel Gailis secured the doubles point for Florida with their 6-2 win over freshman Laura Putz and sophomore Millie Bisett.
Singles
In the first match to finish, Schoppe defeated junior Emily de Oliveira 7-5, 6-0, bringing the scoreboard to a tie. Dudeney regained the Gators’ lead with a 6-3, 6-4 win over sophomore Kristyna Lavickova. Gailis followed close behind with another point for Florida after taking down Seminoles senior Anna Arkadianou 6-1, 7-5.
With the score 3-1, the Gators only needed one more point to win.
The Seminoles kept it interesting as Putz defeated Gators sophomore Sophie Williams 6-3 in both sets. However, Briggs clinched the match against Allen, 7-6 (9-7), 6-0.
Next, the Gators will face the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Wolverines are currently 4-1 after beating the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers 5-2 Saturday at the Varsity Tennis Center.