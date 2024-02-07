Shanahan Talks Super Bowl LVIII

Share Facebook

Twitter

Super Bowl LVIII will feature a highly anticipated matchup of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. 49ers’ Head Coach Kyle Shanahan will be making his 3rd Super Bowl Appearance.

San Francisco’s coach discussed his past Super Bowls and why this year could be different.

Shanahan’s Super Bowl Past

Despite making his third Super Bowl appearance, Shanahan is still looking for his first win.

In 2017, Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons when they played the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The Falcons ended up losing 34-28 despite their 28-3 second-half lead.

One day after the Super Bowl, Shanahan was hired as head man of the 49ers.

In 2020, Shanahan made it to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs. It looked like it would be Shanahan’s first Super Bowl victory as the 49ers led 20-10 at the end of the 3rd quarter. However, the Chiefs scored 3 touchdowns while San Francisco failed to score in the 4th quarter. The Chiefs won 31-20, again denying Shanahan a Super Bowl win.

He talked about how when you get that close and lose, it is definitely a harder loss.

Like Father, Like Son

Kyle’s dad, Mike, knows a thing or two about Super Bowls. Mike Shanahan was an offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. He lost 2 Super Bowls in his time as an assistant in Denver.

Shanahan then became the offensive coordinate for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers won Super Bowl XXIX with him as their offensive coordinator.

Mike Shanahan then returned to Denver, this time as the head coach of the Broncos. He won back-to-back Super Bowls as the head coach in 1997 and 1998.

Kyle spoke on how fortunate he was growing up around NFL football as a coach’s son, calling his dad the best coach he has ever been around.

2024 49ers Explosive on Both Sides

Shanahan has a lot of faith in this year’s team. Their offense features Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, at quarterback, running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle, among other talented offensive weapons. Shanahan spoke on Purdy and McCaffrey in the run and pass game and being the biggest parts of the 49ers’ offense.

San Francisco also features a strong defense that includes Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Chase Young, who was acquired from the Washington Commanders via a trade in November.

They will hope to get revenge on the Chiefs and finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off Sunday at 6:30 p.m.