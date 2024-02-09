P.K. Yonge Girls Basketball Team Prevails in Tight Game Against Bradford

Share Facebook

P.K. Yonge defeated Bradford 52-44 on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the 3A-District 2 girls basketball tournament.

The two seed Blue Wave (13-7) advance to play at top seed Ocala Trinity Catholic (15-9) tonight for the district championship.

Playoff Atmosphere

Bradford (14-9) walked into the game on a strong six-game win streak, with the latter half of the streak taking place on their home turf. The P.K. Yonge arena was packed with fans, raising the stakes and fueling the efforts of both teams to play the best they could in this opening matchup of the tournament.

Back-and-Forth First Half

The first half was one of extremes, with Bradford holding a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But P.K. Yonge stormed back and regain the lead at the half, 21-19. Both defenses forced tough shots and made the offenses work for each point scored.

P.K. Young Pulls Ahead

The Blue Wave began to gain on the Tornadoes as the second half progressed. Toward the end of the third quarter, they went on a strong run to hold a nine-point lead (36-27) with one quarter to go. Sophomore Ashlyn Young was key to P.K. Yonge’s victory, as she scored seven of the team’s 15 points in the pivotal third quarter.

Despite a big 17-point fourth-quarter push by Bradford, P.K. Yonge was able to maintain its lead and walk out victorious. Once again it was Young who came up big for her squad, as she got a key steal and layup to ice the game with about two minutes left to play.