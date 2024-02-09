Michigan Upsets No. 11 Wisconsin in Ann Arbor

Share Facebook

Twitter

After losing 75-69 in a top ten matchup with Purdue, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped their second straight loss to Michigan. With this loss to the Wolverines, this would be the fourth time the Badgers have lost to an unranked opponent this season.

Coming into the game, the Wolverines were by far the worst remaining team on the Badgers’ schedule. With a 7-15 record, the Wolverines found a way to knock off the 11th ranked Badgers in Ann Arbor.

Took the W from ❌isconsin McDaniel: 16p | 2r

Reed Jr.: 12p | 6r | 3b

Tschetter: 11p | 2r | 4-7 FG#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/15fSghTEhr — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 8, 2024

Points in the Paint

While both teams’ field goal percentages were very similar, the Badgers were able to exploit the weak Michigan defense inside the paint. The Badgers scored a total of 40 points in the paint while Michigan only recorded 20.

Wisconsin’s AJ Storr and Tyler Wahl led the way in the paint for the Badgers as they scored 20 and 12 respectively. Wahl, the most successful scorer out of the two, went 6-7 in the game and recorded four rebounds.

WIS 39, MICH 40 | 17:57 2H@tjwahl01 takes it coast to coast! 10 points for Wahl pic.twitter.com/0oStp1T9Zh — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 8, 2024

The paint seemed to be the only place the Badgers could find success. Wisconsin shot 5-19 from three, with a percentage of 26.3.

Holding the Lead

In the first half, the Wolverines only trailed twice. Everything the Badgers were able to do, the Wolverines could keep up and even do better. In a low-scoring first half, the Wolverines led 37-33.

More of the same happened in the second half from the Wolverines. At the 12:07 mark of the second half, Michigan guard Oliver Nkamhoua made a jump shot to put the Wolverines up 49-48. After that shot, the Wolverines never trailed again.

11:36 2nd | Media TO. The Wolverines have scored five unanswered points behind jumpers from Williams II and Nkamhoua. With eight points and 12 rebounds, Nkamhoua is two points away from his fifth double-double of the season. U-M leads, 49-48#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vDtc8ZWEfv — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 8, 2024

Whether it was the overwhelming student section or the five blocks the Wolverine defense recorded, the Badgers could not climb over the hump.

Final Minutes

As for most close basketball games, fouls and free throws control the remaining minutes. This one would be just that. Michigan’s Dug McDaniel was the hero the Wolverines needed to finish the upset. With 1:12 remaining in the game, McDaniel sunk a jumper to propel the Wolverines to a 69-64 lead.

Wisconsin would respond with two free throws from Max Klesmit to bring it within three. McDaniel would receive the ball on the following possession for the Wolverines, but miss a crucial shot.

The Badgers would not capitalize on the miss from McDaniel, and the would end up fouling McDaniel with 19 seconds left in the game. McDaniel would end up making one of his two free throws at the trip to the line. But it would not matter because he would be sent to the line again, and this time, he made both.

Completing the upset, Michigan walked away with a 72-68 win over No. 11 Wisconsin