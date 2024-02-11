Florida Gators Men’s Track and Field Steals Show

Share Facebook

Florida Gators men’s track and field team stole the show on day two of the Razorback Invitational.

Razorback Invitational ⏭️ More info on this weekend's meet ⤵️ 📰 https://t.co/TLJ0KnS4s2#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/bKtUiHQ4jx — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) January 25, 2024

Spotlight

Reheem Hayles, Wanya McCoy, Ashton Schwartzman and Jevaughm Powell brought home first-place finishes in dominant fashion by recording a stunning 3:04:08, which officially stands as the fastest time in 2024.

Precisely, the men’s track and field put the nail in the coffin after an impeccable final of 400m by Powell, the former 2023 All-SEC member. Despite trailing by a narrow two seconds when Powell obtained the baton, Florida ultimately turned its efforts into a 45.04 split.

Game Stats

Prior to the Razorback Invitational, freshman Parvej Khan was sensational during the McFerrin- 12 degree competition finishing in first place. Khan kicked off his 2024 campaign in style in the men’s mile. With the staggering results being on full display, Khan was the second Gator in history to run a sub-four mile. With that accolade being added to Khan’s ledger, he was able to dash through the finish line in 3:59:20.

World Champion

Taking a glimpse at the men’s 800m, junior Sam Austin completed at the top of the list being the top collegiate runner. During the run, he set a time of 1:46.80 and fell 0.74 seconds short of his own personal record. Dating to the 2023 800m World Champion, there was only one other opponent to top Austin’s time. Overall, Austin’s time is tough time to beat and for one competitor to take over is quite telling.

Record Breaking

The Razorback Invitational was one to remember for the Gators who set 31 personal records. Florida was able to claim three top-10 sports in the 400M, one of many records broken. Powell, Schwartzman and Hayles placed third, seventh and sixth in the men’s 400m. Hayles set a personal best in an indoor run with a time of 46.69.

It’s personal 😮‍💨 The Gators recorded 3️⃣1️⃣ personal records at the Razorback Invitational!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/CvRNLHggGw — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) January 29, 2024

The Gators track and field continue their pedal-to-the-medal mentality setting a plethora of records while impressing other SEC teams. The Razorback Invitational was a memorable experience for these Gators and are seeking to shatter many records in the near future.