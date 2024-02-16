Daytona 500
Feb 15, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) wins the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Daytona 500 to Kick Off 2024 NASCAR Season

Kevin Perez February 16, 2024 NASCAR 28 Views

The 66th annual “Great American Race” kicks off the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend with the 2024 Daytona 500.

Speed Week

In the week leading up to the race, NASCAR hosts qualifying rounds and Bluegreen Vacation duels to determine the starting positions for the drivers.

In the qualifying rounds on Wednesday, Joey Logano and Michael McDowell came out on top to take the first row. Tyler Reddick won the first duel on Thursday, and Christopher Bell took the second duel to round out the second row. The rest of the starting grid can be found here.

Race History

As the most storied race in the NASCAR series, the Daytona 500 is home to memorable finishes and driving legends.

Richard Petty holds the title for most Daytona 500 wins with seven. The next driver who comes close is Cale Yarborough who has won four times.

Chevrolet holds the most wins by a manufacturer with 24 wins and Petty Enterprises leads all teams with nine wins. Hendrick Motorsports leads all active teams with eight.

Drivers to Watch

Former Daytona 500 champion Joey Logano enters the weekend as one of the most notable names to watch. Logano won the Cup Series Championship in 2018 and in 2022, and fell short of his second Daytona 500 win last year, finishing as the runner up to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Only four drivers have won back-to-back Daytona 500 titles. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hopes to become the fifth. The last driver to repeat was Denny Hamlin who won in 2019 and 2020. Stenhouse Jr.’s odds open up at +2500.

Ryan Blaney won the Cup Series Championship in 2023 and is looking to win his first Daytona 500. Blaney has come up short in consecutive years, finishing second in 2017 and 2020. Blaney will have to overcome frustration as he’s forced to use a backup car after suffering another crash for the third year in a row.

Green Flag

The race will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. However, rain forecasted in Daytona could impact the race.

Tags

About Kevin Perez

Kevin Perez is a first-year student at the University of Florida. He is majoring in Journalism with a specialization in Sports and Media

Check Also

NASCAR Toyota 400

On Sunday in Richmond, Virginia, 37 drivers in 37 stock cars will race for 300 …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties