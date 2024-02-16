Florida Softball Hosts Bubly Invitational

Share Facebook

Florida softball hosts Georgia Southern, Loyola Chicago and College of Charleston in the Bubly Invitational. The No. 16 Gators will begin the invitational Friday with a doubleheader against Georgia Southern and Loyola.

Starting Off Strong

The Gators are currently 6-1 on the season after defeating Jacksonville on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After taking a 10-0 win in six innings on Tuesday, Florida walked away with a 9-1 victory over the Dolphins in its home opener Wednesday night. Freshman pitcher Keagan Rothrock recorded nine strikeouts in the contest, Wednesday.

Gator Roster Highlights

Redshirt senior Skylar Wallace continues to impress at the plate in 2024. With 12 hits on the season so far, Wallace has hit two home runs in 22 at-bats.

Kendra Falby is 13-for-28 to start her junior season. She has seven RBIs and has scored nine runs.

Korbe Otis, a junior transfer from Louisville, hit her second home run of the season in Wednesday night’s contest. Otis is 6-for-19 with nine walks.

Freshman Leading the Way

With no returning pitchers from last year’s team, the Gators are now led on the mound by two freshman in Ava Brown and Rothrock. The two each pitched a complete game in the midweek games against Jacksonville.

Brown has not allowed a single run this season. In 14 innings pitched, she has allowed three hits and seven walks.

B6 | A double play ends it and Brown throws a complete-game one-hitter!! — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 14, 2024

Rothrock now has 23 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched, allowing six runs and five walks this season.

Tournament Competitors

Georgia Southern has won its last four games after losing its season opener. The Gators most recently played the Eagles in 2021, winning 11-0 in a five-inning shutout.

Loyola travels to Gainesville as an undefeated team. The Ramblers are off to a 4-0 start to their season and are looking to stay undefeated. Loyola finished last season with a 19-32 record.

The College of Charleston has had a slow start to its season. After going 0-3, the Cougars have won their last two games.

The Gators are looking to extend their win streak and continue their hot start to the season.

Gator Tournament Schedule

Friday: Florida vs. Georgia Southern at 3 p.m.

Friday: Loyola at Florida at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: Florida vs. College of Charleston at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday: Georgia Southern at Florida Saturday at 3 p.m.

Sunday: Florida vs. College of Charleston at 11:30 a.m.