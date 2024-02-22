Mississippi State Sinks Ole Miss in the Battle for the Mississippi

The Mississippi State Bulldogs beat the Ole Miss Rebels 83-71 to extend their winning streak to four.

The Climax

Mississippi State led for almost the entirety of the second half.

That lead teetered between four, five and six points for almost all of the latter end of the game. That was until D.J. Jefferies sunk a three-pointer that hammered the nail in the coffin.

With a score of 71-66 with 4:45 to go on the clock, that’s a ballgame. But 74-66 with 4:45 on the clock, that, on the other hand, is a steady uphill climb in which Ole Miss would have had to play perfectly to come back.

The Buildup

The Rebels went up 16-6 within the first six minutes of this game. It looked like this in-state grudge match wouldn’t be a close one.

Tolu Smith III, the 6-foot-11 forward, singlehandedly decided this game would be anything but a blowout

Scoring 18 points in the first half alone, Smith exhausted all options to ensure the maroon and white would remain competitive in this game.

From six-point stretches to leading Mississippi State in rebounds, Smith was certainly the driving force in this victory for the ever-dangerous Rebels.

Smith ended the night with 24 points, six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.

ATTACK THE RIM 😤 Tolu Smith III flies in for the flush!#HailState🐶 || 📺 » https://t.co/zzFxfT8BCM pic.twitter.com/gZ0fW043zH — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) February 22, 2024

Defense, Defense, Defense

The Rebels set the tone in the second half with a ferocity on the defensive end that can be matched by few teams in the country.

Smith was the guy offensively, but Cameron Matthews was the man with a plan on defense for Mississippi State.

Matthews racked up three steals, including one that can only be described as “80-20,” according to Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Jans.

The Rebels forced 10 turnovers in a 20-minute second half. Translating to one turnover every two minutes, Mississippi State took Ole Miss to the deep waters of the Mississippi and drowned them in defensive pressure.

Took 'em to the dentist in the second half 🔒 27 Points Allowed

10 Turnovers Forced

31.6% from 3 PT #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/Ps3XkLI3sa — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) February 22, 2024

Coming up…

Mississippi State rides a four game win streak into Baton Rouge to take on LSU Saturday.

Mississippi State was a No. 10 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology for ESPN.

A win over LSU only strengthens the teams tournament case and would push them to 8-6 in SEC play.

Getting over .500 in the SEC is hard. Staying above .500 in the SEC is harder.

LSU is coming off of two Quad One wins over South Carolina and Kentucky

The Rebels’ case for the tournament only grows with win in Pete Maravich Assembly Center.