Georgia Bulldogs Beat Vanderbilt Commodores

It really is no surprise that the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Vanderbilt Commodores Wednesday 76-64.

The Bulldogs (5-8 SEC, 15-11) were favored to win over the Commodores (2-11, 7-19) from the jump. No team in the SEC wants to be the ones to lose to the bottom seeds of Vanderbilt and Missouri.

Key Contributions for Georgia

The leading scorer for Georgia was Noah Thomasson. Thomasson had 17 points while shooting 40% from the field and 45.5% from three. He had five threes in just the first half of the game.

Five three pointers in the first half for Thomasson. Dawgs lead 37-25.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/FlbpCpwvPh — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) February 22, 2024

Another key contributor was Jabri Abdur-Rahim. Rahim had 13 points while shooting 44.4% from the field. He was close to a double-double with seven rebounds, only being three short.

An underdog was discovered by the Bulldogs as Russel Tchewa contributed with boards. Tchewa had an impressive 10 rebounds, six points, and three assists with a perfect field goal percentage.

Honorable Mentions for Vanderbilt

The leading scorer of the whole game is Paul Lewis, the Commodores point guard. Lewis scored an unexpected season high of 18 points while shooting 40% from the three point line.

With him, Ven-Allen Lubin had a good game with 10 points, and eight rebounds. Lubin shot 40% from the field and 66.7% from the free throw line.

Last but not least, Ezra Manjon had 12 points, three rebounds, and six assists with no turnovers. He was facilitating the rock while shooting an impressive 75% from the field and perfect from three.

What’s Next for Both Teams

Next up for the Bulldogs are the Auburn Tigers (9-4, 20-6) on Saturday. Auburn is coming off a loss to Kentucky. This will be a good matchup to watch as leading scorer for the Tigers, Johni Broome goes at it with Jabri Abdur-Rahim.

Next up for the Commodores is the Florida Gators (8-5, 18-8) on Saturday. The Gators are coming off a loss to Alabama in overtime and will be hosting Vanderbilt in the O’Connell Center.