Gators Women’s Basketball Takes On Mizzou Tigers

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team hosts Missouri at the O’Connell Center at 6 p.m. today looking for their second consecutive win over the Tigers.

The Gators (13-11, 4-8 SEC) are in need of a bounce back after two consecutive losses against Ole Miss and Kentucky. Missouri (13-11, 4-8) is also struggling, losing to Arkansas last Sunday.

Recent Losses

After a devastating overtime loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the O’Dome last week, the Gators traveled to Kentucky to take on the Wildcats at Rupp Arena on Sunday. The Gators were ahead most of this game, only falling behind in the last few minutes of play. The Gators were led by senior guard Zippy Broughton with 18 points, Aliyah Matharu with 16 points and Alberte Rimdal with 13. Senior forward Faith Dut led the Gators in rebounding, tearing down eight, and Jeriah Warren followed with seven. The Gators ultimately fell to the Wildcats 81-77.

Mizzou is also coming off a tough road loss to Arkansas, losing 75-68. The Tigers had four double-digit scorers. Graduate student forward Hayley Frank led the pack with 22 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Mama Dembele had 13 points and seven rebounds and sophomore guard Ashton Judd had 12 points and six boards. Frank and Judd are both averaging double figures this season.

Game History

Tonight’s matchup marks the 15th game between Florida and Mizzou, with their last encounter ending in a road win for the Gators 61-52. However, before last year’s Gator victory, Mizzou had a three-game win streak against Florida. The series history favors the Tigers, winning 11 of the 14 total matchups.

Rankings

Florida is ranked 11th in the SEC and the Tigers are ranked 13th.

Tipoff

The game will be streamed on SEC Network+. ESPN Gainesville 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF will also have coverage starting at 5:40 p.m.