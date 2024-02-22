Oak Hall Eagles Fall To Newberry Panthers In Baseball

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Oak Hall Eagles lost their high school baseball game against the Newberry Panthers, 11-3, on Thursday.

Deuces

The visiting Panthers (2-0) got off to a strong start in the first inning when two walks and an infield single loaded the bases. With two outs, Ben Beck hit a two-RBI single to get Newberry on the board.

In the bottom of the first, the Eagles (1-1) answered with two runs of their own. Oak Hall had four hits in the first that included a bunt for a base hit by Harrison Beach and an RBI single by Ethan Szlachetka.

Although the Eagles tied the game 2-2 in the first, they stranded three runners with the bases loaded.

Oak Hall added 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the first with 4 hits but left the bases loaded. 2-2 heading into the 2nd.#highschoolbaseball #oakhall #oakhalleagles #newberrypanthers #Newberry pic.twitter.com/Ae4nx82Jz2 — Curan Ahern (@CuranAhern) February 22, 2024

Newberry Takes Lead

In the second inning, Newberry was able to re-establish a two-run lead. Although Oak Hall’s starting pitcher Troy Freeman did not allow a hit in the frame, he gave up three walks that allowed the Panthers to tally two more runs for a 4-2 lead.

In the third inning, the Eagles cut Newberry’s lead in half. With a double by left fielder Szlachetka and an RBI single from catcher Brody Beaupre, the Eagles entered the fourth inning trailing only 4-3.

The Eagles got 1 run back in the 3rd after an RBI single from catcher Brody Beaupre. 4-3 Newberry after 3.#highschoolbaseball #OakHall #OaHallEagles #Newberry #NewberryPanthers pic.twitter.com/PGmpV9KaiW — Curan Ahern (@CuranAhern) February 22, 2024

Panthers Piling It On

Oak Hall’s seventh-grade relief pitcher Lincoln Jones got one quick out in the fourth inning before hitting a batter and walking the next. With two runners aboard Jones struck out the Panthers’ three-hole hitter Braxton Brady for the second out of the inning. However, the Panthers’ next batter, Tavis Honeycutt, hit a towering three-run home run to left field to make it 7-3 Newberry.

The Eagles then committed back-to-back errors in the infield that allowed two more runners to reach base. With two men aboard and two outs yet again, Desmond Taylor hit the second three-run home run of the inning.

After batting around in the fourth, Newberry led Oak Hall 10-3.

Newberry extends their lead after 3-run home runs from both #22 Tavis Honeycutt and #13 Desmond Taylor. 10-3 Panthers.#HighschoolBaseball #Newberry #OakHall pic.twitter.com/5JLUreH6UL — Curan Ahern (@CuranAhern) February 22, 2024

The Final Innings

Neither team scored in the fifth inning and despite a lead-off double from Beaupre in the sixth, the Eagles were unable to score.

The Panthers were able to scrape an additional run across in the sixth after working two walks. In a first-and-third situation, Oak Hall made a wild throw home, allowing Honeycutt to score.

The game was called during the start of the seventh inning due to Oak Hall’s absence of lighting fixtures to illuminate the field. Because it became too dark to safely continue to play, Newberry took the win after six innings.

Up Next

Oak Hall looks to bounce back Tuesday when it takes on the visiting Chiefland Indians at 4:15 p.m.

Newberry looks for a 3-0 start Tuesday when it faces the visiting Baldwin Indians at 6 p.m.