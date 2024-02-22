Florida Gators Lacrosse Makes Huge Move to Big 12

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators lacrosse team announced their move to the Big 12 Conference for the 2025 season.

Who Their Conference Opponents Will Be

The Florida Gators will be playing against Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, San Diego State and UC Davis in conference play next season.

This season, the Gators will travel to Arizona State, UC Davis, San Diego State University and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Big 12 Conference has added three affiliate members in women’s lacrosse and two in rowing for the 2024-25 academic year. pic.twitter.com/wSnQNHh4q1 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 21, 2024

Why the Move Happened

Head Coach Amanda O’Leary said the move to the Big 12 is providing the program a great opportunity. She says it will help the program have a better non-conference schedule, which will allow them to play 12 non-conference games.

She also said the program had a lot of success in the American Athletic Conference.

Success in the American

The Florida Gators have been very successful in the American Athletic Conference since they moved to the conference for the 2019 season. In their first four full seasons in the conference, they have only lost one game in conference play. They will look to improve on this record in the AAC when they start conference play against Old Dominion on March 23.

How the Move Transpired

O’Leary said the move has been in the works for a year when the Big 12 reached out.

She said they got in contact with the other schools, and the Big 12 sponsored the conference.

Impact on Scheduling

O’Leary mentioned how there are multiple west coast teams in the new conference. She discussed how they will alternate where they play west coast schools. If the Gators travel to play one of the schools, then the other will come to Gainesville. These trips will take place on the weekends.

However, she said the Gators are familiar with traveling, especially because Arizona State has been on their schedule regularly.

Up Next for the Current Season

The Gators will travel to College Park to take on the No. 5 Maryland Terrapins Saturday at noon.