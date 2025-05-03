Buchholz Baseball Advances To Region Final

Share Facebook

No. 1 seed Buchholz (30-1) will host second-seed Pace (24-4) for the 6A-Region 1 title, the launching pad to the state semifinals in Fort Myers. Game 1 is set for a 7 p.m. start Wednesday at Bobcat Park.

The Bobcats advanced with back-to-back wins this week against Cantonment Tate from Northwest Florida.

2025 FHSAA Baseball State Championships 6A Baseball State Championships

Buchholz honors

The Florida Athletic Coaches Association recognized Buchholz’s Ron Brooks as the Class 6A-District 7 Coach of the Year and junior Blake Brewer as Class 6A-District 7 Player of the Year. Senior JJ Gardner was picked to the association’s All-Star Game on May 28-29 at Melching Field in Deland.