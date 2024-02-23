Gators Track and Field Open SEC Indoor Championships

Share Facebook

No. 6/2 Florida Gators track and field team is back in Arkansas this weekend for the SEC Indoor Championships.

Familiar Place

Florida participated in both the Razorback Invitational and Tyson Invitational in Arkansas earlier this month. This meet marks the teams’ third visit to the Randal Tyson Track Center. In the Tyson Invitational, Miguel Pantoja broke into UF’s Indoor all-time top-10 list with a first-place (1:48:08) finish in the Men’s 800m. Raheem Hayles, Jenoah McKiver, Ashton Schwartzman and Jevaughn Powell set another UF top-10 record with their second-place finish in the 4×400.

School History

The last time UF men and women won the SEC Indoor Championships was in 2019 and 2014, respectively. In 2023, Gators men and women both finished second. Florida has secured 29 SEC track and field championships and 14 NCAA titles in program history.

This season also paved way for school records, as Parvej Khan and Flomena Asekol set bests in the mile at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational earlier this month.

Conference Competition

Florida is set to face stiff competition this weekend with the SEC being one of the most competitive conferences in the country in track and field. The SEC boasts seven-ranked men’s teams and nine-ranked women’s teams, adding up to 16 of the best teams in the country. The UF men’s come in at No. 6 in the USTFCCCA National Rankings while the women’s team are at No. 2.

Start Times

The championships run Friday and Saturday afternoon and could be streamed on SECN+.