Gators Baseball To Start Home Series Vs. Columbia Lions

The Florida Gators baseball team will host the Columbia Lions on Friday at Condron Family Ballpark, the first of three in the series.

The Ivy League’s Lions, who open their season this weekend, are the second team the Gators (2-1) will play from the state of New York this month.

Bouncing Back

After their loss against the St. John’s Red Storm last Friday, the Gators outscored North Florida 23-4 in two mid-week games.

On defense, the Gators played outstanding in the first game against the Ospreys, only giving up two hits.

The Gators, much like everyone else, are still figuring out the kinks within their squad. However, it does help when you are the No. 4 team in the country and signed the fourth-ranked recruiting class.

Scouting Columbia

The Lions find themselves in the deep end of the pool to start their season. However, they experienced much of the same last year when they faced the No. 19 Virginia Cavaliers.

Columbia lost all three games of the series by being outscored 24-9. However, less than three weeks later, the Lions faced the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, winning two of the three.

Key Advantages

One of the biggest advantages the Gators have is playing at home. The Lions have experience with facing tough opponents on the road, especially in Tuscaloosa. The Gators will need to use the home crowd to their advantage to get the bats hot early and often.

And the Gators have the players more than capable of doing so. On any given day, any given game, it can be any given player for UF. Whether it’s Jac Caglianone, Ty Evans or Colby Shelnut, the Gators have firepower. Also, the pitchers for the Gators clean up nicely as well.

The Gators face the Lions at 6:30 p.m. today (SEC Network+, ESPN Gainesville 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).