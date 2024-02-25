Florida Repeats As SEC Men And Women Swim And Dive Champions

The Florida men’s and women’s swim and dive teams won the 2024 SEC Championships on Saturday. The Gators have won a record 45 men’s titles and 19 women’s titles.

It just means more 😌 Back-to-back Men’s and Women’s SEC CHAMPS. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/zufgQHimYG — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 25, 2024

The No. 4-ranked men have won the conference championship in each of the last 12 seasons. The No. 3-ranked women have won back-to-back SEC titles.

Florida’s athletic programs have won a SEC-leading 265 titles. The school has won at least one SEC team title for 46 consecutive seasons, a conference best.

For the 12th-consecutive year, and the 45th time in program history: 🏆 2024 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONS

🐊 @GatorsSwimDv#SECSD x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/vULby68Gr1 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 25, 2024

Saturday’s Finals

Going into the final session of the meet at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, Ala., both Gators teams had commanding leads. To cement their victory, Florida earned 11 medals on Saturday.

Finals started with the 1650-yard freestyle. In the event, junior Emma Weyant went 15:54.62 to earn silver. Freshman Andrew Taylor recorded the fourth-fastest time in school history, earning gold with a time of 14:38.41. Gio Linscheer trailed Taylor with 14:38.78 to earn silver.

Freshman Bella Sims went a season best time of 1:49.04 in the 200-yard back to earn her third individual gold of the meet. For the men, Jonny Marshall set a program, meet and pool record with his gold-winning time of 1:36.68.

Three for meeee 🥇🥇🥇 Bella goes 3-for-3 in individual events! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/OcHOkJ0TMi — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 25, 2024

The meet continued with the 100-yard free. Micayla Cronk set a personal best of 47.61 to snag silver. Josh Liendo broke the previous meet record with a time of 40.82 to win gold.

In the men’s 200-yard breast, Aleksas Savickas earned silver, going 1:50.42.

After earning silver in both the 1- and 3-meter, freshman Camyla Monroy scored 312.70 to grab gold off the platform.

The Gators concluded the meet by sweeping both 400-yard free relays. The women’s team of Isabel Ivey, Sims, Lainy Kruger and Cronk combined for a time of 3:08.00. Liendo, Adam Chaney, Julian Smith and Macguire McDuff went 2:45.31 for the men.

For the 2nd-consecutive year, and the 19th time in program history: 🏆 2024 SEC WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONS

🐊 @GatorsSwimDv#SECSD x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/0EUBLUqM12 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 25, 2024

Sims earned the women’s Commissioner’s Trophy with the meet’s high point total of 96. Josh Liendo and Baylor Nelson (TAMU) tied for the men’s Commissioner’s Trophy with the meet’s high point totals of 91 each. UF’s Conor Gesing was named the Men’s Diver of the Meet.

Up Next

The Gators divers are next in action on March 3-6 for NCAA Diving Zones.

The women compete in Athens, Ga., for NCAA Zones on March 20-23. The men next swim in Indianapolis, Ind., for Zones, March 27-30.