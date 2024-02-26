NFL Rules Committee Considering XFL Kickoff Format

Share Facebook

In an effort to combat kickoff injuries, the NFL implemented new rules for fair catches in the 2023 season. Instead of the ball being placed at the spot of the catch, it was placed at the 25-yard line. The rule change was effective at decreasing concussions but resulted in a historically low percentage of returns.

For the first time in NFL history, this year’s Super Bowl did not feature a kickoff return.

Last year's fair catch rule was a 1 year stopgap to reduce number of concussions, which are disproportionately high on returns. NFL knew it would see a plummet in return rate. In 2023, it was 22%. NFL wants returns in the game at a much, much higher rate, has to find happy medium — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2024

The kick return has always been one of the most dangerous plays in an already violent sport. Burly men booming down the field to punish an often undersized, speedy return-man.

However, to keep concussions low while maintaining returns, the NFL is considering adding the XFL’s kick return format.

XFL Kickoff Rule

To differentiate themselves from America’s premier professional football league, the XFL imposed unique rules such as an altered kickoff.

The Competition Committee discussed adopting a version of the #XFL kickoff. There could be a proposal for a vote in March. The #NFL wants to keep the return in the game (as there was a decline in returns), while making the play safer. (Per @judybattista)pic.twitter.com/sJ8Nh2KF2d — The Sports Fellow (@SportsFellow_) February 25, 2024

The kicker lines up at their 30-yard line, while the rest of the kicking team lines up at the opponent’s 35. The ten non-returners are lined up at their 30-yard line, 5-yards from the kicking team. Nobody can move until the returner catches the ball. Touchbacks are placed at the 35 yard-line.

The return design allows for returns while minimizing high speed collisions.

League Pushback

Consideration of the rule changed has garnered pushback from members of the NFL community.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that last year’s fair catch change was unanimously opposed by special team coordinators. Players and coaches argue that these rule changes eliminate the need for special team specialists.

League traditionalists insist that a drastic change to the kickoff would excessively alter the sport.

The challenge is coming up with a rule that encourages returns, reduces the speed of collisions AND can garner 24 votes from a group that includes a lot of disparate views, including traditionalists who will always push back against a too dramatic change. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 25, 2024

In order to implement the rule, 24 of the NFL’s 32 owners need to vote for enacting the change. If the rule change is actually proposed, the owners would vote during the Annual League Meeting, which takes place on March 24-27 in Orlando, Fla.