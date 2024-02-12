Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVIII in OT Thriller

Share Facebook

The Kansas City Chiefs became back-to-back Super Bowl Champions after a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime Sunday night. On a game-winning touchdown drive, quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to its third Lombardi Trophy in five years and earned his third Super Bowl MVP.

HOIST IT HIGH KINGDOM 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6Y6LWLLZr9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

Just Keep Going

It was a busy opening quarter for both teams’ defenses as the 49ers fumbled the ball on the first drive of the game. After a San Francisco field goal late in the first quarter, the Chiefs lost a fumble of their own. The Chiefs fell to a 10-point deficit late in the second quarter after wide receiver Jauan Jennings found running back Christian McCaffery on a trick play.

Harrison Butker put the Chiefs on the board with a 28-yard field goal before both teams went into the locker room at halftime.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stressed the importance of resilience to his team down a touchdown.

On the first drive of the second half, Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Mahomes to add to the Chiefs’ frustrations. Brock Purdy and the San Francisco offense were unable to capitalize and punted the ball away, which resulted in another Butker field goal.

San Francisco made a game altering mistake when the Chiefs recovered their own punt that was muffed by San Francisco’s Darrell Luter Jr.

Kept Fighting

Then, Mahomes quickly found Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game.

This time, the 49ers successfully responded. Purdy found Jennings on a 10-yard pass to edge San Francisco back in front 16-13. However, Jake Moody‘s extra point was blocked. Both teams added a field goal before the Chiefs’ final play of regulation. Butker drilled one through the posts to tie the game at 19, sending the game to overtime.

A solid drive put San Francisco in the red zone. However, Purdy couldn’t connect with his receivers and the 49ers settled with a field goal. Purdy said he knew how good the Kansas City offense was and they wanted to get six.

Ready for the Moment

Mahomes found his mix of young and veteran receivers for short gains and used his legs on the drive. Then, Mahomes found Mecole Hardman in the endzone to edge the 49ers 25-22 and win the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy in five years.

Struggling with drops throughout the season, the Chiefs’ receiver core showed up when it mattered.

Kelce Calls to Crown Mahomes

The Chiefs are the first back-to-back champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. Mahomes won his third Super Bowl MVP award, becoming only the third player to do so. He joined the elite company of Joe Montana (3) and Tom Brady (5).

Better make room in that trophy shelf. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9FIVaVpaKG — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

Tight end Travis Kelce, who won his third ring as well, had nothing but praise for Mahomes

Mahomes finished with 333 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.