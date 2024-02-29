Alabama Gets a Dub in the ‘Sip

Share Facebook

No. 14 Alabama closed out their February schedule on a positive note, securing their 20th win of the season with a 103-88 win over Ole Miss.

The Crimson Tide had six double figure scorers. Senior guard Mark Sears, the current SEC scoring leader, had 26 points. Davin Cosby Jr. added 15 points. Rylan Griffen had 14, and Grant Nelson and Nick Pringle each added 10. Aaron Estrada had a triple-double, putting up 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Aaron Estrada. Mr. Do It All. 🃏🔥😳 First triple double from an Alabama player since 2020 pic.twitter.com/BREQgfpdS2 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 29, 2024

The Rebels had three players score in double figures. Allen Flanigan led the pack with 28 points. Jaemyn Brakefield added 21, and Matthew Murrell had 12. Junior guard Jaylen Murray contributed nine points and seven assists.

Ole Miss shot 52% from the field and 36% from three, while the Crimson Tide shot 50% and 41%, respectively.

How it Happened

Ole Miss went into the first half with guns blazing, at one point leading by a solid 15 points.

However, Alabama eventually started to gain some momentum, going on a 5-0 run to diminish the Rebel’s lead to three (42-39) at the end of the half. This momentum kept rolling after the break. Alabama quickly took the lead hardly two minutes into the second half. The Crimson Tide extended the lead to nine, with an Aaron Estrada three-pointer.

Ole Miss stayed in the fight, however, tying the game at 65 after going on an 8-0 run.

Unfortunately for the Rebels, Alabama took an 87-77 lead with four minutes remaining, and Ole Miss failed to finish on the offensive end.

What’s Next?

Alabama hosts No. 4, Tennessee on Saturday. The Volunteers are coming off a 92-84 win against the Auburn Tigers. The two teams are both 12-3 in conference play.

Ole Miss will be on the road, facing off against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Missouri is coming off a 83-74 road loss to the Florida Gators. The Tigers are ranked last in the Southeastern Conference, with a 0-15 record in SEC play.