NFL Combine Starts; Will Bears Trade Fields?

Justin Fields has been at the forefront of the NFL recently as talks have emerged about his future in Chicago.

Fields is entering the last year of his contract with the Bears which will include $3.2 million in guaranteed money. With the Bears having the first and ninth picks in this year’s NFL draft, all signs are leading toward a quarterback change for Chicago.

Here is what Ryan Poles, GM of the Bears, said about the team’s quarterback plans:

Who do you think will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? pic.twitter.com/BDcKyF2kNF — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2024

Potential QB Options

If the Bears were to take a quarterback with the first overall pick, there are three prospects who are in consideration.

Caleb Williams is one of the best prospects entering this year’s NFL draft.

From his elite athleticism to spectacular throws, his ability to extend a play is incredible to watch. The 2022 Heisman trophy winner finished his college football career with over 10,000 passing yards, 93 passing touchdowns and only 14 interceptions. Williams is also phenomenal on the ground. He is entering the draft with just under 1,000 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns in his NCAA career.

While there has been noise around Williams not having interest in playing for the Bears, he has since addressed those concerns.

NEWS: Caleb Williams goes in-depth with ESPN on the Bears, Commanders, his draft process and NFL Combine plan. “If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited. If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited.” https://t.co/qYM25nC8yS — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 28, 2024

Out of North Carolina, Drake Maye is the next great quarterback prospect to come out of Chapel Hill.

In three years at UNC, Maye had 62 passing touchdowns and just over 8,000 passing yards. However, that doesn’t tell the entire story. Maye can also run with the football. Over his career as a Tar Heel, Maye finished with over 1,000 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Draft experts have compared Maye to Chargers quarterback, Justin Herbert. Herbert stands at 6-foot-6, 236 pounds in comparison to Maye who stands at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. Maye is entering the draft at 21 years old, which compared to other quarterbacks in the draft, is young. With Maye’s elite ability to play football, there is no question as to why he is one of the quarterbacks in consideration for the first overall pick.

Drake Maye can make ALL of the throws🎯@UNCFootball pic.twitter.com/YVevDIQuJZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 21, 2024

Then there’s this past season’s Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels.

Daniels had a breakout season in Baton Rouge, throwing for just under 4,000 passing yards while boasting 40 passing touchdowns. On the ground, he was incredible, averaging over eight yards a carry along with 10 touchdowns.

This was Daniels’ fifth season in college football. He spent his first three at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. While it may have taken Daniels four seasons before bursting onto the scene, he definitely did it in style. If there is one thing that has always been evident, it’s his ability to take care of the football. Besides his 2020 season, Daniels has had a 5-to-1 or better touchdown-to-interception ratio every year of his NCAA career. Now, at 23 years of age, the former Tiger has found himself in the limelight heading into the draft.

Landing Spots for Fields

If the Bears do decide to trade Fields, here are a couple of teams which would love a chance at the former Big 10 champion.

The Atlanta Falcons have emerged as one of the leading teams to potentially land Justin Fields in a trade.

The Falcons have the cap space and draft capital to make a move if needed. When looking at the Falcons’ roster, it is hard to ignore the talent that they have. With Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London and more, the Falcons seem to be a great fit for a quarterback with Fields’ level of experience. Fields showcased his ability to pass the ball effectively last season on an offense that was seemingly limited. On a team, such as Atlanta, who recently fired their head coach, Arthur Smith, there is potential for new life for a city that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017.

Another team that could make a move for a quarterback are the New England Patriots.

The Patriots currently hold the third pick in the draft and are expected to draft a quarterback, but the potential for a trade is there. They have lots of cap space and could offer draft picks in a possible trade. It is more likely that the Patriots attempt to draft a quarterback as they are in the rebuild phase of their franchise, but there are always possibilities for trades.

Whichever decision the Bears go with, Poles wants to make sure that Fields is put in the best position possible.

Justin Fields’ future is in the air. With the NFL draft fast approaching, the Bears will need to make a decision soon on where the former Ohio State quarterback will be playing football this coming season.