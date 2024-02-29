Texas A&M Almost Upsets No. 18 South Carolina, 70-68

Share Facebook

The unranked Texas A&M Aggies were so close to upsetting the No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks at home, but came short 70-68 Wednesday.

In only a two-point loss, it’s crazy to think shooting percentages, assist and free throws played a big role in the outcome.

The Aggies (6-9 SEC, 15-13) shoot two of 17 from the 3-point line was a major factor in their loss, but at the same time, free throws kept them in the game. They attempted 25 free throws, making 22 of them while the Gamecocks only attempted 13, making six of them.

The Gamecocks Key Contributions

The main contributors for South Carolina (11-4, 23-5) were Meechie Johnson Jr, Zachary Davis and Ta’Lon Cooper.

Johnson was the leading scorer of the night with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. He shot 50% from the field and 71.4% from the free-throw line. He closed with a game-winning assist.

Davis had 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. He handled the ball well with zero turnovers and finished with the game-winning layup. He shot efficiently from the field at 57.1%.

Ta’Lon Cooper had a balanced stat line of 11 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. He shot an impressive 50% from 3.

Honorable Mentions For The Aggies

Two honorable mentions for Texas A&M are Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV. The two had really impressive games and contributed big time for the Aggies.

Radford ended the game with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 100% from the free-throw line and was the leading scorer for Texas A&M.

Taylor IV had 15 points, four assists and three rebounds. He shot 87.5% from the free-throw line.

Up Next

South Carolina will host the Florida Gators (10-5, 20-8) Saturday in the Colonial Life Arena. Both teams are coming off back-to-back wins. This will be big game for the No. 24 Gators, who are attempting to finish in the top four of the conference standings for better seeding in the league tournament.

Texas A&M will hit the road to play the Georgia Bulldogs (5-10, 15-13) Saturday in the Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams are looking to bounce back off their losses in this matchup.