Gators Women’s Basketball on the Road to Alabama

The Gators women’s basketball team will play Alabama in their last away game of the 2023-24 regular season.

The Gators (14-12, 5-9 SEC) are coming off a tough road loss to Georgia (12-15, 3-11 SEC) losing 60-76.

Alabama (21-8,8-6 SEC) is coming off a win over Mississippi State, 87-75. The win over the Bulldogs brought the Tide to fifth place in the Southeastern Conference.

History of the Crimson Tide and the Gators

The last time the Gators faced off with the Tide they won 81-77.

In a matchup in 2022, the Gators beat the Tide 85-77. Florida and Alabama have met 61 times. The Gators have 30 wins and 31 losses to Alabama dating back to 1976. Florida won the first matchup against Alabama in 1976, 64-56. From 1980 to 1988 the Gators went on an 11 game losing streak and then in 1989 the Gators finally broke the losing streak and won a tough game to Alabama, 76-75.

Roll Tides previous games

Alabama lost to No. 1 South Carolina (72-44) on Thursday in Colonial Life Area.

The Crimson Tide were led by Jessica Timmons on both sides of the ball with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Loyal McQueen also scored in double figures (15).

Aaliyah Nye converted on one three-pointer, bringing her season total to 92, which is the second-most in program history.

With the loss, Alabama fell to 7-6 in Southeastern Conference play and is now tied with Mississippi State for the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament.

The Tide becoming No. 5 in the SEC

Alabama secured the win to Mississippi State, 87-75, on Sunday, in Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide were led by Aaliyah Nye, who set a career high with 28 points on a program record tying eight made three-pointers

Sarah Ashlee Barker added a double-double (22 points, 12 rebounds). Essence Cody (15) and Jessica Timmons (12) added double-figures to the effort With the loss, Alabama improved to 8-6 in Southeastern Conference play and is now in sole possession of fifth place in the league.

Gators previous games

Florida’s last time out was a road loss against Georgia on Sunday afternoon.

The Gators were led by Leilani Correa in scoring with a 21 point outing, followed by Zippy Broughton with 11 points.

Florida was held to a shooting percentage of 30.9 from the field and 16% from three in their last time out.

Broughton and Correa were also the only two in double-figures for scoring. Before facing off with Georgia, Florida won a home game against Mizzou. The Gators defeated the Tigers 86-70 with three players in double-figures for scoring. The win marked Florida’s 11th 80+ point win and fifth SEC win of this season.