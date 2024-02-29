Gators Lacrosse Blows Out Dolphins In Home Opener

Share Facebook

It was all smiles for the Gators on a sunny Wednesday afternoon that brought a massive win against the visiting Jacksonville University Dolphins.

As the Florida lacrosse team (2-2) came off an intense comeback win in Maryland, it was able to have some fun and score a total of 21 goals over Jacksonville (1-4).

Game Break

A close game for the majority of the first quarter, the Gators led 4-2 halfway through.

From there, the Gators took complete control and scored 13 unanswered points.

The Dolphins mustered a mere two-goal response, it was too late. The Gators totaled 21 goals in their home opener to top the Dolphins 21-4 and secure their second win in the early season.

Key Players

Eleven different Gators found the back of the net. Three Gators completed hat tricks with Danielle Pavinelli leading with four points.

Madison Waters and Maggi Hall were the additional players who contributed three each.

Emily Heller scored two in the week after her game-winning shot in the Maryland game in overtime. Ashley Gonzalez and Ava Tighe each scored two goals of their own.

Goalkeeper Georgia Hoey had a career-high nine saves.

Up Next

The Gators head west to Arizona to play the Sun Devils at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on Pac-12 Plus.