Anthony Nesty Talks Gators Swimming Success

The Gators men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams claimed back-to-back SEC Championships for the second consecutive season last weekend.

The title marks the 11th consecutive for the No. 4 men’s team and the second straight for the No. 3 women’s team. Head coach Anthony Nesty joined Sports Scene Thursday to discuss the past season and preparation for the NCAA Tournament.

Consistency is Key

After becoming the first SEC school to win back-to-back men’s and women’s title since Auburn in 2008, Nesty emphasized how preparation begins in September. Florida’s first meet was in October against Virginia. To maintain success over the course of six months, sticking to the plan is key.

NCAA Preparation

With sights set on the NCAA Championship meet later in March, Nesty understands the importance of preparation for the meet. Instead of calling it tapering, a common practice for lessening athlete workload before a competition, Nesty believes in a philosophy based on individual based preparation.

Success from Top to Bottom

Alongside achieving record-setting league titles, multiple Gators including Jonny Marshall set new records. Marshall set a program record with a time of 44.12 in the men’s 100 backstroke, marking the fastest freshman time in NCAA history for the event. Nesty praised the support from the staff and the university for the standard of excellence the Gators have been able to maintain in each part of the sport.

Up Next

Florida is set to compete against Auburn in the Last Chance Meet on Friday and Saturday. In order to get to the NCAA’s, swimmers must meet qualifying times to be selected by the committee. The Last Chance Meet offers swimmers one more opportunity to improve their times. The Gators have 12 swimmers on their travel roster for the meet.

Nesty is preparing his team’s for the NCAA Championships, which will begin on March 20, and then will get started on preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics where he will lead Team USA.