Florida baseball set for three-game series against Miami

The No. 4 Florida (6-2) baseball teams faces off against Miami Hurricanes (5-3) Friday for Game 1 of a three-game series in Coral Gables.

The Gators have won four straight series in Coral Gables, going 9-3 overall across the four series wins. Florida is also 6-1 in the last seven series at Miami, going 15-6 overall since 2010.

Series History

Florida currently trails Miami in the all-time series record 132-134-1. However, the Gators have recently had the edge over their in-state rivals, going 39-17 against the Hurricanes since head coach Kevin O’Sullivan arrived at Florida in 2008.

Florida won the series over Miami in Gainesville last season behind a 14-4 series-clinching win in Game 3. The Gators picked up their other win in Game 1, winning 10-4 and taking the series 2-1.

What to know about Florida

Florida comes into Friday’s contest with a 6-2 record after eight games. The Gators dropped their second game of the season Tuesday, losing 7-4 against Stetson in Deland. However, the Gators bounced back in their following midweek game Wednesday with a 9-2 home win over Bethune Cookman.

Junior first baseman and pitcher Jac Caglianone leads the way for the Gators with a .469 batting average. He enters the series with two home runs on the season and a hit in all eight games.

Florida sophomore pitcher Cade Fisher will get the start on the mound in Game 1 Friday. Freshmen Liam Peterson and Caglianone will start Games 2 and 3, respectively.

What to know about Miami

In Miami’s last contest, the Hurricanes lost 12-10 in extra innings at home against Florida Gulf Coast. Miami has lost three out of its last five games since starting the season with a 3-0 series sweep over New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The Hurricanes are headlined by freshmen infielder Daniel Cuvet and sophomore infielder Jason Torres. Cuvet (.606) and Torres (.528) both have a batting average of over .500 on the season, which ranks fourth and 22nd among batting average leaders in Division 1.

Junior right-handed pitcher Gade Ziehl will start for the Hurricanes in Game 1, followed up by juniors Rafe Schlesinger and Herick Hernandez to start in games 2 and 3, respectively.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.