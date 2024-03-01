Inter Miami CF versus Orlando City SC Match Preview

Share Facebook

Inter Miami will face Orlando City at home on Saturday for this season’s first El Clásico del Sol. Orlando leads the all-time series 5-4-4.

Big one on the cards this weekend 😤 — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 1, 2024

The Herons So Far

After a rough preseason, Miami is undefeated to start the 2024 MLS campaign and sits on top of the Eastern Conference table. It started with a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21. Lionel Messi found Robert Taylor to open things up in the 39′ minute. Diego Gómez put the game to bed in the 83′ minute after great passing and off-the-ball movement spread out the defense on a 3-on-5.

On Sunday, The Herons did well to come back against the LA Galaxy. Shocking defense led to Miami going 1-0 down in the 75′ minute. Former Barcelona player Riqui Puig led a counterattack and took a shot right outside the semi-circle. Drake Callender made a great save, but Miami’s defense didn’t track back. The ball fell kindly to Mark Delgado who played it across to Dejan Joveljic for a tap-in.

Messi would save Miami in the 90+2′ minute and score the equalizer. A beautiful one-two play allowed the Argentinian to get into the box and smash it home.

Art in motion 🖼️😍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cTbxFwTZjC — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 26, 2024

Orlando Gaining Momentum

Although the Lions have only played one game in the MLS this season, they have had continental success. In the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Orlando thrashed Canadian outfit Cavalry FC 6-1 on aggregate. Nicolás Lodeiro, Ramiro Enrique and Kyle Smith found the back of the next in the first leg, while Duncan McGuire scored one and Facundo Torres bagged a brace in the second fixture.

In league play, Orlando City has only played in a goalless draw against Montreal. Statistically, the Lions dominated the fixture registering 15 shots and controlling 60% of possession. They ultimately couldn’t find the back of the net and settled for a draw.

What to Look Out For

Inter Miami’s defense is far from its strong suit. The Herons conceded 54 goals last season in the MLS and 13 goals in the seven preseason games. Orlando’s recent free signing Lodeiro and one million euro signing Luis Muriel will give Miami’s defense a tough time all night.

Muriel made his debut for the Lions against Cavalry on Tuesday after joining from Atalanta BC in Italy’s Serie A. He assisted the game’s first goal and was subbed out in the 79′ minute. It will be interesting to see if he makes Óscar Pareja‘s starting 11.

Lovely connection from Muriel to Lodeiro for his first in purple 💜 @NicolasLodeiro | #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/qHiHouZbfQ — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 28, 2024

You can catch the game on Sat. March 2, at 4:30 p.m. on Apple TV +.