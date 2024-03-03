UF's Eric Brown competes in the breaststroke, as the Gators host Nova Southeastern University at the O'Connell Center on Friday. [Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF)]

Florida Swim and Dive Improves Times At Auburn Last-Chance Meet

Hailey Hurst March 3, 2024 Gators Sports, Gators Swimming and Diving, SEC 25 Views

The Florida Gators men’s and women’s swim team improved its time in Day 2 of the Auburn Invite on Saturday.

Seven of 13 Gators competed in the preliminaries and advanced to the finals Friday.

Day 2 Results

Sophomore Anna Moore completed the women’s 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:14.33, improving by .94 seconds from her preliminaries results.

In the women’s 1650-yard free, senior Madison Kolessar recorded a B-cut time of 16:17.44 seconds.

In the men’s 1650- yard free, sophomore Eric Brown, freshman Bobby Dinunzio and freshman Josh Parent recorded B-cut times of 14:50.57, 15:01.24 and 15:10.55 seconds, respectively.

Adding to a new B-cut time, Freshman Caleb Maldari recorded a time of 1:40.68 in the men’s 400-yard IM.

Up Next

Florida will compete in the men’s and women’s swimming and diving NCAA championships. The women’s team will compete in Athens, Georgia, on March 20-23. The men’s team meet will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 27-30.

