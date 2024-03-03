Florida Falls To Auburn On Senior Day

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s basketball team fell to Auburn, 77-74, in the final regular-season game Sunday in the O’Connell Center.

Hot Start for Florida

Florida (14-14, 5-11 SEC) came out with strong takes to the basket and lots of involvement from post players, Faith Dut and Jeriah Warren. Twelve of the Gator’s first 13 points were scored in the paint.

Florida’s defense kept Auburn (19-10, 8-8) flustered, forcing seven turnovers in the first quarter and scoring eight points off of the mistakes. Toward the end of the quarter, both teams slowed offensive productions.

The Gators were up 22-15 after one.

Auburn Pulls Ahead

The Tigers shot much better than Florida in the second quarter with a percentage of 62.5, while the Gators only shot 33%, missing all eight of their 3-point attempts in the first half.

Auburn outscored Florida by 10 in the second quarter, with most of the Gators’ offense coming from Leilani Correa. Correa had 11 first-half points, shooting a perfect 5-5 from the line.

The Gators stayed in the game with their free throws. Florida was 10-for-10 from the charity stripe and down 37-34 at the half.

Aliyah Matharu came alive for Florida in the third period, scoring 11 of her 22 points. Her heads-up defense and quickness kept Florida afloat.

The Tigers found much success in the paint on contested layups and consistently converted on inbounds plays. Auburn went on a run toward the end of the third to lead by double digits.

Nail-Biting Final Minutes

Florida went on a 6-0 run to begin the final quarter, forcing three turnovers for the Tigers. Correa continued to drive effectively, hitting and-1’s and free throws.

Florida secured defensive stops and was able to pull within one of Auburn after an almost three-minute scoring drought.

Matharu fouled out soon after, leading to Auburn to hit two free throws, going up two with six seconds remaining.

A final heave from Zippy Broughton was blocked and Auburn prevailed.

Postseason Hopes

Florida, the 11th seed, will compete in the SEC tournament beginning Wednesday vs. 14 seed Missouri in Greenville, South Carolina.