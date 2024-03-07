Ron Capps Looks to Win the 55th Annual Gatornationals

Share Facebook

The 55th annual Gatornationals is taking place through Sunday at Gainesville Raceway to kick off the NHRA season. Over the past few years, Ron Capps has raced and owned a team.

His Recent Ownership

Since 2021, Ron Capps has owned a team in the National Hot Rod Association called Ron Capps Motorsports.

He has seen success as an owner, winning a championship in his first year.

Capps gave his sponsor, NAPA Auto Parts, a lot of credit for the success he has had in his career. He mentioned the longevity he has with NAPA.

Why He Decided to Own a Team

Capps has been an NHRA driver for 30 years.

He cited his age as a reason why he wanted to own a team. Control of his career is a big reason why he looked into ownership.

He did not want to be part of a team, and have somebody else come in and replace him.

The COVID-19 pandemic is when Capps considered making the change.

His Love for Gatornationals

The 55-year history behind the Gatornationals is something Capps loves about competing in this event at Gainesville Raceway.

The Gatornationals being changed to the first race of the NHRA season has made Capps more excited about competing in it.

Fan interest is another reason why he enjoys competing in Gatornationals.

The history drivers have made on this track is something that fuels Capps when competing in the event.

Record-Breaking Speed

Capps is hopeful that drivers could reach record speeds at the Gatornationals. The biggest question he posed was about who the first driver to reach 340 mph could be.

He said he has been close to the mark, having driven 339 mph before. If the weather holds up, he said that a driver hitting 340 mph could be possible this weekend.

The finals for the Gatornationals will be televised on Sunday starting at 9 p.m. on FS1.