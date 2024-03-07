Alexis DeJoria Looking to Make a Name for Herself at Gatornationals

Share Facebook

Twitter

The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals will be taking place Friday through Sunday. Racers are competing for the chance to be crowned the winner and secure $130,000 in cash prizes. Amongst many of the skilled racers participating in the event, Alexis DeJoria joined Sportscene with Steve Russell.

A Passion for Speed

Seeing that DeJoria holds many accomplishments to back her name, she noted the origin to her success story started when she was about 16 years old.

What drew DeJoria to these cars specifically was the fact they are the “fastest and wildest” cars. She believes there is “nothing on the planet like these cars.” Additionally, she claims there were a few names that she looked up to that really got her into the sport. One of those names being two-time NHRA World Champion, who is now currently her crew chief, Del Worsham.

Coming from such passion, Alexis has earned many achievements. Pioneering for women drag racers, she holds the record of being the first woman to break the three-second barrier at the 2014 Winternationals.

Close to Home

DeJoria revealed she grew up in Bronson, less than 25 miles southwest of Gainesville. When asked about competing at Gainesville Raceway, she gave light to why it hits home. She first got her toes wet at this track when she started to race alcohol funny cars.

This track also holds special value to her given that her daughter would often come to learn to ride her bike here.

Looking Ahead to the Race

DeJoria mentioned she has never won a race here, so she is hoping this weekend will be a first.

Being such a complex sport with multiple factors, she noted how many parts must lock into place in order for a successful weekend. When speaking about her crew chief, Del Worshman, she accentuated how important their communication must be.

“You got to be able to come back from a run and talk to your crew chief about what you felt, what you experienced, and then compare that to what the computer says.”

In terms of external conditions, she said weather plays a large part in how the race will go.

However, she says they have “an incredible race car.” Last season, they had the quickest and most reliable race car for the first half of the season.

Looking back on last year, DeJoria did not make Top 10 of Gatornationals, so she is excited to see what her and her team can come back to prove this year.