US Women Reach Gold Cup Finals Against Brazil

The United States Women’s National Team defeated Canada in penalties 3-1 in the semifinals of the Gold Cup on Wednesday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

The U.S. advances to the finals of the Gold Cup where it will face off against Brazil.

Recap against Canada

USA striker Jaedyn Shaw scored a goal before halftime to put the USA up 1-0. Canada tied the score when Ashley Lawrence passed to Jordyn Huitema, whose goal came before extra time.

In extra time, Team USA striker Sophia Smith scored a goal off an assist from Rose Lavelle to put USA up 2-1.

Adriana Leon then scored off a penalty kick for Canada to tie the game 2-2 ending the extra time.

Penalty Kicks

Team USA was first to kick penalties. Smith took the first kick and scored to make it 1-0. Then Leon for Canada went to kick, but missed.

Next up for USA was Korbin Albert, who missed her penalty kick by a high shot. However, Canada’s Huitema also missed to keep USA up 1-0 in penalties.

Then Alyssa Naeher for USA scored to further the lead to 2-0. Quinn stepped up to score the first penalty kick for Canada to make it 2-1.

Lindsey Horan closed it out for USA as she scored the last penalty kick needed. This happened due to the fact that Jessie Fleming for Canada missed the last attempt, automatically giving USA the win.

Naeher, the USA goalie, played a big role in the match, as she had three penalty kick saves and scored a penalty kick herself.

Up Next For USA

The United States Women’s National Team will have a tough matchup against Brazil in the Gold Cup Finals at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Brazil dominated in its last three matchups, beating Mexico 3-0, Argentina 5-1 and Panama 5-0.

Who will come out on top?