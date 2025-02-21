McDavid’s Game Winner Clinches Four-Nations Title For Canada

Share Facebook

Fifteen years ago, Sidney Crosby’s golden goal in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, clinched the gold medal for Team Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics. On Thursday, Connor McDavid had his golden goal moment to seal Team Canada’s victory in the Four-Nations championship game to beat the United States 3-2 in overtime in Boston.

TD Garden Was On Fire

The environment inside TD Garden was electric. American and Canadian fans converged in one place to root for their nation. Unlike the last time these two teams met, both anthems were played without many boos from either side. But it was the American crowd this time singing in unison as the Star Spangled Banner was played, an impactful moment for people to put away their differences and come together for that moment. Following the anthems, a rain of “U-S-A” chants began and would continue the rest of the night.

Canada Struck First

Canada became the better team early and controlled play for the better part of the first period. It’s no surprise that Canada was the first to score. As the U.S. tried to clear the puck, defenseman Thomas Harley kept it in and fed Nathan MacKinnon to let him go to work. MacKinnon weaved right through defenders, found a lane and fired it right past goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to score his team-leading fourth goal.

The U.S. Fights Back

Per usual, the Americans saw themselves trailing first. It was the third time in four games that the opposing team got on the board first. However, just like in those games, the United States responded. With the first period winding down, one-half of the “Bash-Brothers” Brady Tkachuk scored to tie the game at one. The roof of TD Garden nearly blew off when Tkachuk scored the goal, because, to that point, Canada had done a solid job at controlling the pace of play.

The goal from Tkachuk became the wake-up call the United States needed to get all the momentum back on its side for the rest of the first period and the majority of the second. With a little over 12 minutes to go in the second period, defenseman Jake Sanderson found himself in the right place at the right time to deliver and give the United States the lead 2-1. It was a beautiful shot from the slot and another one of those tough goals given up by goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Canada Responds

Sam Bennett responded for Team Canada with the equalizer. Canada could not do this in their first meeting, so just being able to tie this one was a huge moment.

After the goal scored by Bennett, it became a stalemate the rest of the second and the entire third period. Canada had a late fleury of chances to conclude the third period, but nothing to show for it.

This meant for the first time since these two titans clashed in the 2010 Winter Games, this one would be heading to overtime.

Overtime

Binnington Denies the U.S.

The United States opened the overtime period with an onslaught of chances. But each time a new chance happened, Binnington shut it down. Binnington’s biggest saves came in overtime with one right in front where Austin Matthews was a foot away from ending it. The other save came just after that clutch one when he robbed Matthews again on the first chance and then stretched out to deny Tkachuk of scoring his second of the night.

Binnington’s 31-save performance Thursday night was reminiscent of his 2019 game seven performance in the same building he played in last night against the Boston Bruins to clinch the Stanley Cup.

McDavid’s Golden Goal

Unlike the United States, when the chance came for someone to step up and deliver, Canada did just that. With just under 12 minutes to go in the first overtime, Mitch Marner was able to divert three American defenders in his direction. In doing so, able to get McDavid wide open and all alone in the slot ready to make the U.S. pay.

McDavid smoked one right past the left shoulder of Hellebuyck to strike the final dagger into the American heart and win it for Canada 3-2. The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Canada, had just scored the biggest goal of his life and reminded everyone that Canada is still king.

Four Nations Success

The Four-Nations Face-Off was just what the world needed to see how beautiful of sport this is. To show the world how much pride these players play with when it comes to playing for the names of the country on their chest. And credit to the NHL for making this tournament happen because this could’ve just been another year of an all-star game. Instead, it put together a tournament to show the whole world what this sport is all about.

It should take place each year following next year’s Olympic games. Not sure how the NHL could ever go back to the all-star game after how impactful the Four Nations was.