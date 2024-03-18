Scottie Scheffler Makes History as the First Ever Repeat Winner at The Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler made history on Sunday, becoming the first ever repeat winner in the history of The Players Championship. Scheffler claimed his second consecutive title in the event by one stroke over three other players, with a total score of 20-under par and an 8-under performance in the final round.

The Final Round at The Players

Scheffler entered Sunday at 12-under par and tied for sixth place, five strokes behind then-leader Xander Schauffele. However, Scheffler got hot early in the final round with a 92-yard hole-out eagle on the fourth hole.

Making impossible shots seem possible 💪 Scottie Scheffler's hole-out eagle on No. 4 ended up being the difference at THE PLAYERS Championship. (Powered by @ComcastBusiness) pic.twitter.com/ImGtsAik4s — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2024

He did not slow down after, catching Schauffele with birdies on No. 12 and No. 16 to reach 20-under.

Entering the eighteenth hole, three players sat at 19-under with a shot to tie Scheffler. Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele both settled for par, cementing their No. 2 position in the event. The last man on the course was U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, who had led The Players by four after 36 holes.

Clark, down one on Scheffler, had a 17-foot birdie opportunity to force a playoff. In heartbreaking fashion, Clark’s put lipped out, giving Scheffler his second win in as many weeks on the PGA Tour.

One … shot … short … 💔 Heartbreak for Wyndham Clark on the 72nd hole @THEPLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/6d1Qa3elOa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2024

Scheffler’s Historic Performance

Scheffler became just the fourth winner in The Players Championship history to shoot 65 or better in the final round, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples and Davis Love. The No. 1 player in the world shot a 64 on Sunday, his best round of the event. In the final 18 holes, he needed just 25 putts, and he did not bogey on any of the last 31 holes.

Scheffler also matched the largest comeback in The Players history at TPC Sawgrass, with his five-stroke comeback on Schauffele on Sunday.

The world’s best has now won eight times in the last 26 months, including a victory at the Masters, and two each at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WM Phoenix Open. Scheffler will look to continue his dominance in next weekend’s Valspar Championship.