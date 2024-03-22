Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke jumps to score a 3-pointer during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. [Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports]

Pat Dooley’s High Five: T Up For Beating Kentucky Hoops

Pat Dooley March 22, 2024

In some ways, it’s a running joke. In some other ways, it isn’t.

Those of you who listen to The Tailgate or Another Dooley Noted Podcast know I have a ritual during March Madness. Whoever beats Kentucky, that team’s online store gets a visit from me.

This started back in the days when I was at the newspaper and wearing Gator stuff was neither permissible nor ethical.

But I loved college sports.

Except Kentucky basketball.

The High Five gives you the best ones:

  1. It might have been Thursday night

As soon as the game ended, I received dozens of text messages from people wanting to know if I was getting an Oakland shirt. My friend Joe from Titan MRI already had one ordered for me. It’s just how I work.

  1. Or the Peacocks

It was such a huge upset in the opening round two years ago. I like my Saint Peters shirt.

  1. The Wisky is long sleeved

On Wisconsin. That 2015 win in the Final Four was so sweet I made sure the T-shirt was black. It’s difficult to pull it out a lot because some people will Chiozza-taunt me.

  1. The UConn one won’t come out

I was there and I appreciated the Huskies winning the title game. But this year, you know, we all want UConn to lose so Florida will still be the last team to win two in a row.

  1. Kansas State is somewhere

I think my daughter took it during the Keyontae Johnson season last year. Oh wait, I didn’t mention my North Carolina shirt that I wore for Kentucky fans in St. Louis at the SECs. Maybe I have a problem.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.

