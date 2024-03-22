Texas A&M Aggies Take on Nebraska Cornhuskers in NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Share Facebook

Eight seed Nebraska will face off with number nine seed Texas A&M in round one of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

Nebraska (20-14) will go head-to-head in the tournament with Texas A&M (23-10) with the game being played in Memphis, Tennessee, at the FedEx Forum. The winner of this game will advance to the second round of 32 teams and play the winner of Houston-Longwood game.

Aggies and Cornhuskers History

This game marks the 21st meeting between these two teams but the first since the 2010-11 season. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Aggies lost to the Cornhuskers 57-48. Back then, Texas A&M and Nebraska were both members of the Big 12 Conference, with Nebraska holding a 12-8 upper hand in the all-time series.

Texas A&M NCAA Tournament History

The Aggies will be making their 16th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament and are making back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament for the first time in many years. The team appeared in last year’s 2023 NCAA tournament but didn’t make it past the first round. The Aggies last year, seeded number seven, faced off against 10 seed Penn State,and suffered a tough loss 76-59. In 2018, Texas A&M made it to the Sweet Sixteen and beat Providence and two seed North Carolina. The Aggies suffered a devastating loss to three seed Michigan 99-72 in the third round.

https://x.com/GoPSUsports/status/1740100235169529917?s=20

Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament History

This will be the Cornhuskers’ first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since the 2013-14 season. Nebraska made its first appearance in 1986 and returned to the NCAA in 1998 with NBA first-round pick Tyrone Lue. The Cornhuskers have never made it past the first round of the tournament in the seven times they have been in it.

https://x.com/HuskerMBB/status/1770857957565046900?s=20

The game takes place on March 22.