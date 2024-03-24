Florida Women Finish Third At NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

Share Facebook

The Gators finished third in the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia.

Virginia won the national championship for the fourth straight season with a team score of 527.5. Texas came in second with 441.0. Florida was third at 364.0.

The Gators’ third-place finish was the program’s first top-five finish since their 2009-2010 championship win.

Day 4 Performances

In the 1650-yard freestyle Emma Weyant finished fifth with a time of 15:49.51. Weyant shaved over five seconds off her previous best time that she recorded in February’s SEC Championships.

Three Gators qualified for finals in the 200-yard backstroke, all of whom are freshman. Bella Sims went 1:48.47 to finish third and Catie Choate came in eighth at 1:53.54. Competing in the consolation final, JoJo Ramey finished 11th with a time of 1:52.02.

In the 100-yard free, senior Isabel Ivey went 46.67 to finish third.

The day concluded with the 400-yard freestyle relay. Sims, Ivey, Lainy Kruger and Micayla Cronk combined to go 3:08.60 to earn second.

All-Americans

The Gators earned All-American status 30 times throughout the four-day championship meet. Ten swimmers competed in the championship final in 14 events.

200-yard medley relay: Aris Runnels, Molly Mayne, Olivia Peoples, Micayla Cronk

800-yard freestyle relay: Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey, Emma Weyant, Micayla Cronk

500-yard freestyle: Bella Sims, Emma Weyant

200-yard IM: Isabel Ivey, Zoe Dixon

1-meter diving: Camyla Monroy

400-yard IM: Emma Weyant, Zoe Dixon

100-yard butterfly: Olivia Peoples

200-yard freestyle: Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey

400-yard medley relay: Bella Sims, Molly Mayne, Olivia Peoples, Isabel Ivey

1650-yard freestyle: Emma Weyant

200-yard backstroke: Bella Sims, Catie Choate

100-yard freestyle: Isabel Ivey

400-yard freestyle relay: Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey, Lainy Kruger, Micayla Cronk

Season Recap

The Gators conclude their season going 8-1 and 5-0 against SEC opponents. The season was also highlighted by their second straight SEC championship in February. All told at the NCAAs, Florida had 17 top-10 finishes, 11 top-10 program bests and either set or tied a combined 10 program, pool or SEC records.

Men’s Turn

On Wednesday-Saturday, the No. 2 Florida men compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis, IN.