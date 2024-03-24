Gators Knock Out Six Homers, Run-Rule LSU En Route To Series Victory

Share Facebook

From trash talk to moon shots, the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers exchanged plenty of blows in their weekend series rubber match. But in the end, after plenty of verbal jabs from both squads, the Gators got the last laugh.

Florida came away with a 12-2 victory to secure the series win over LSU on Sunday afternoon. UF belted out six home runs on the day, including three consecutive long balls in the eighth inning alone. Sophomore shortstop Colby Shelton led the charge with a 3-for-5 performance at the plate, racking up two homers and four RBIs along the way.

Junior right fielder Ty Evans collected three hits and a home run of his own at the plate. Senior right fielder Tyler Shelnut, junior pitcher Jac Caglianone and sophomore second baseman Cade Kurland each chipped in with homers of their own as well.

On the mound, Caglianone put together yet another strong start to keep the Tigers in check all day long. The Florida two-way superstar threw 103 pitches through seven innings on the day en route to his third win of the season. Caglianone finished with a line of three hits, five walks, two runs (one earned) and five strikeouts.

Things got chippy between the two squads as the afternoon went on. After retiring the Tigers in the bottom of the fifth inning, Caglianone had some words for the opposing dugout. This angered LSU head coach Jay Johnson, who promptly had a heated exchange with the umpire. Johnson was subsequently ejected from the game.

Blasting Off In The Fifth Inning

Neither squad could catch a break offensively in the first three innings. While Caglianone kept the Tigers at bay, the Gators struggled to find a rhythm of their own at the plate.

LSU sophomore designated hitter Ethan Frey eventually broke through and put the Tigers on the board. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Frey knocked a single through the left side to score junior second baseman Josh Pearson.

The Gators responded with a resounding six runs in the top of the fifth. Senior catcher Tanner Garrison led off the inning with a single into right field. Two at-bats later, Shelton came through with a monster two-run slam past the right foul pole. Florida had now taken its first lead of the game, but the team was just getting started.

BELTIN' SHELTON IN BATON ROUGE 💥#GoGators // 📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/zCGt2tdF0o — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 24, 2024

After Evans and Shelnut landed on base via a knock into center and a four-pitch walk, respectively, junior first baseman Luke Heyman drilled a double into deep left field to bring both runs in.

With the Gators now up to a 4-1 lead, the Tigers opted to replace junior starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd on the mound with freshman reliever Kade Anderson. Kurland immediately welcomed Anderson to the ballgame in style, launching another moon shot over the right field wall for Florida’s second homer of the inning.

Analytics are down at The Box but we did our best.#GoGators | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/3cmGcRg97U — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 24, 2024

LSU sophomore first baseman Jared Jones responded with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the inning. Nevertheless, the damage had already been done: Florida’s lead sat at 6-2 by the end of the fifth.

Florida Keeps The Runs Coming

It didn’t take long for the Gators to get the run back, and then some, in the top of the sixth. After another leadoff single from Garrison, Shelton blasted out his twelfth home run of the season (and second of the game) to tack on two more runs to UF’s lead. Caglianone kept the momentum rolling with another shutout frame, giving Florida an 8-2 lead after six innings of play.

After a quiet seventh inning from both squads, Florida went for the kill in the top of the eighth. Redshirt sophomore center fielder Michael Robertson belted a double down the right field line to give the Gators a leadoff man on board.

Evans stepped back into the box two at-bats later and went right to work. The Florida right fielder sent a ball towering into center field and over the wall to get the Gators back on the board with a 10-2 lead. With the bases now cleared, it was Caglianone’s turn to get in on the fun.

Facing all kinds of jeers from the LSU crowd, he watched as a ball flew right past his head. As the fans roared in approval, Caglianone locked right back in at the plate. Taking the crowd’s taunts to heart, he launched a solo shot of his own past the left foul pole and into the stands. As the Tigers crowd quieted back down, Caglianone triumphantly trotted around the bases. He couldn’t help but crack a smile as he returned to the dugout.

Now only needing one more run to trigger a mercy rule, Shelnut came through with the dagger in the very next at-bat. He crushed a ball into left for the Gators’ third consecutive home run and sixth on the day as a whole.

Wrapping Up An Eventful Weekend

Entering the bottom of the eighth with a 12-2 lead, UF head coach Kevin O’Sullivan opted to send junior closer Brandon Neely onto the mound to finish the game off. Needless to say, Neely made quick work of the Tigers in the frame.

After striking out the first two batters he faced, Neely secured an easy groundout to put the game on ice. Just like that, the Gators had humbled the Tigers and come out on top in their primetime weekend series.

Up next for the Gators is a neutral-site matchup with the Florida State Seminoles this coming Tuesday. In the last meeting between these two squads, FSU knocked out 13 hits en route to a 12-8 upset victory. First pitch for the rematch between these two Sunshine State squads is set for 6 p.m.