Florida Women’s Tennis Sweeps Missouri On Road

The No. 12 Florida Gators women’s tennis team got its fifth straight win Sunday after beating the Missouri Tigers 4-0 in Columbia.

Swift Start

The Gators (10-7, 6-2 SEC) took an early lead over the Tigers (4-15, 0-7) starting during doubles and never looked back.

The first win came from Rachel Gailis-Bente Spee as they dominated Andrea Artimedi-Sophia McLellan 6-1 on Court 3. The other two matches weren’t so easily won.

On Court 2, Missouri’s Roma Cardenas Rifka-Gabriela Martinez had a 4-2 lead on Carly Briggs-Qavia Lopez. Meanwhile on Court 1, Alicia Dudeney-Malwina Rowinska were up 3-2 for Florida. They were able to extend their lead to 5-2, while Briggs-Lopez were still down 4-5.

Dudeney-Rowinska remain undefeated after they beat Inah Canete-Mae Canete 6-4. The Court 2 matchup went unfinished, but not before Briggs-Lopez got a 6-5 lead.

Gators take the doubles point and lead 1-0! Gailis and Spee win 6-1.

Dudeney and Rowinska win 6-4. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/TQ06ZJ3TdM — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) March 24, 2024

Completing Sweep

With the Gators up 1-0, the pressure was on the Tigers to make a play. This was starting to look increasingly unlikely as Florida won three out of five of each match’s first set.

Rowinska took home the day’s first singles win. She had been on Court 6 all season, but made her Court 4 debut by beating Cardenas Rifka 6-4, 6-0.

Right behind her was No. 15 Gailis on Court 1. She took out Mae Canete with ease 6-2, 6-2. This was her sixth straight win to improve to 12-3.

Florida’s final win came from Lopez, who, like Rowinska, made her season debut on a new court. After playing the majority of the season on Court 5, she got her win on Court 3. She defeated Martinez 6-0, 6-4.

The remaining matches went unfinished: Inah Canete was up 7-5, 2-1 on Briggs on Court 2 and Artimedi was up 6-4, 5-2 on Benteon Court 5.

Up Next

Florida will be back in Gainesville on Friday to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-10, 0-7) at 5 p.m.