Photo Gallery: Santa Fe College Loses First Game of Doubleheader Against Indian River

The No. 20 Santa Fe College Saints lost against the No. 5 Indian River Pioneers, 6-3, during the first game of the doubleheader matchup at home Sunday.

The Saints (24-11) face off against St. Petersburg College (13-23) in a doubleheader Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at home.