Sweet 16 Set, All No. 1 and No. 2 Seeds Remain

The Sweet 16 is set in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Although still in March, it seems as though the majority of the madness is over. The remaining contenders are seeded No.1-No.6 with the outlier being No. 11 NC State. All No. 1 and No. 2 seeds advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.

#MarchMadness Map 🗺️ Each county is assigned to the closest team in the bracket! (via @jloose128, @redditCBB) pic.twitter.com/ahoEyOeeWL — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024

The Thursday Lineup

Thursday’s matchups include No. 2 Arizona against No. 6 Clemson; No. 1 UConn will play No. 5 San Diego State in a national title rematch; No. 1 North Carolina versus No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Iowa State faces No. 3 Illinois.

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson

Arizona is coming off of a 10-point win over the No. 7 Dayton Flyers. Although Dayton attempted a comeback, the Wildcats held the Flyers off just enough for the win.

Clemson pulled off the upset over No. 3 Baylor. The Tigers maintained a lead the entire game in which they contained the 2021 National Champions.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said he was just happy to spend another week with his guys.

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State

Although making just three of 22 attempted 3-pointers, the Huskies secured a commanding win over the No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats.

San Diego State knocked off the No. 13 Yale Bulldogs by almost 30 points to earn a spot in the Sweet 16 and a 2023 national championship game rematch.

San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher knows the significance of the rematch but told his players to rely on their experience:

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Alabama

North Carolina ended No. 9 Michigan State’s run in an 85-69 game Saturday.

In a game-long fight, Alabama finished with a back-and-forth win over No. 12 Grand Canyon.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats believed his team’s tough SEC opponents prepared it for tough March Madness games.

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois

Iowa State bested No. 7 Washington State and ended the Cougars’ first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years.

Illinois rolled over No. 11 Duquesne for a dominant 89-63 win.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood’s team is up for the challenge and has proven it can compete with the best teams in the NCAA.

Friday’s Features

Friday’s schedule includes No. 2 Marquette playing No. 11 NC State; No. 1 Purdue against No. 5 Gonzaga; No. 1 Houston taking on No. 4 Duke and No. 2 Tennessee going up against No. 3 Creighton.

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State

Marquette fought off No. 10 Colorado just long enough to claim a four-point victory.

The lowest seed remaining, NC State, knocked off No. 14 Oakland for its seventh straight win in 12 days.

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts credited the leadership and depth of his players as the reason for the team’s successful run so far.

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga

Purdue bounced No. 8 Utah State, winning by 39 points.

Gonzaga sent a strong message after beating No. 4 Kansas by over 20 points and advanced to its ninth straight Sweet 16.

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few recognized the success of his team despite of some early struggles.

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke

Although No. 9 Texas A&M sent the game to overtime, the Cougars narrowly escaped with a 100-95 win.

In another blowout, the Blue Devils put up 93 points to No. 12 James Madison’s 55.

Duke head coach John Scheyer said his team used the ACC Tournament loss to motivate its success in March.

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton

Tennessee reached its second straight Sweet 16 with a back-and-forth win over the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

Creighton held off No. 11 Oregon in a thrilling double overtime win.

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said his team gives him a sense of joy when his players work well together.

Arizona and Clemson will tip-off at 7:09 p.m. Thursday in the first game of the Sweet 16.