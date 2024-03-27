Former Gator Canyon Barry Heading to Olympics

Share Facebook

Former Gators men’s basketball guard Canyon Barry is heading to Paris to play in the Olympics.

Representing the 🔴⚪️🔵@cbarry719 has been selected to the USA Basketball 3×3 Men's National Team, competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris! 🗞️ https://t.co/cfcXvrHnNS pic.twitter.com/Zuv8WqQtt2 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 26, 2024

Time as a Gator

Canyon Barry transferred from the College of Charleston to the University of Florida as a grad transfer for the 2016-2017 season. He averaged over 12 points per game for his career in college.

As a Gator, he became the SEC Sixth Man of the Year and earned national Academic All-American of the Year honors. Off the bench, he averaged over 11 points per game while achieving his career highs in field goal and free throw percentage during that season.

The first-ever 🇺🇸 #3x3MNT to play in the Olympics 🙌@usab3x3 has selected Canyon Barry, Jimmer Fredette, Kareem Maddox & Dylan Travis to the 2024 USA 3×3 Men's National Team! pic.twitter.com/ewK033wPtM — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 26, 2024

Barry to the Olympics

Barry will be joined by former NBA player, Jimmer Fredette, as well as Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis.

Now, the style of play in which Barry was selected to is not your normal 5-on-5 play. Barry will be playing 3-on-3 basketball. However, this is not new to Barry. He began playing 3-on-3 basketball back in 2019. While still in the G-League, he was selected to the Men’s U.S. World Cup Team. That same team then went to win the gold medal during the 2019 FIBA 3×3 Basketball World Cup.

Since that 2019 team, which already consisted of Barry and Maddox, team USA added Fredette and Travis. With the addition of those two players, they have gone on to win the 2022 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup and the 2023 Pan American Games. The team heading to Paris this year also won a silver medal during the 2023 FIBA 3×3 Basketball World Cup.

How it Works

3-on-3 basketball is played on a half-court, unlike the usual full-court played on during a 5-on-5 game.

As far as the rules go, there is a 10 minute game clock with a 12 second shot clock. The play is continuous and is scored by one- and two-point baskets. A one-point basket is anything scored inside the arc while a two-point basket is a behind the arc shot. First team to 21 wins or the team with the most points after 10 minutes wins (if neither team has 21 points when time expires).

With this announcement, Barry becomes the first ever former Gators men’s basketball player to play in the Olympics. The Paris Olympics are set to begin on July 26 and run through Aug. 11. You can watch Barry play in 3-on-3 competition on July 30 through Aug. 5.