Gators
Jan 16, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators guard Riley Kugel (2) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Basketball’s Riley Kugel Enters Transfer Portal

Reuben Roberts March 27, 2024 Basketball, College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball, Recruiting, SEC, University of Florida 28 Views

Less than a week after their two-point, heart-breaking loss to Colorado in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Gators men’s basketball team lost guard Riley Kugel to the transfer portal.

The sophomore bid farewell to Gator Nation in a social media post Wednesday afternoon.

Kugel’s Regression

Despite Florida’s improvement as a program, Kugel has regressed in production from his freshmen season, in which he made the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Florida won an additional eight games from last year, even finding themselves ranked in the Top-25 at different points throughout the season.

But despite averaging the same number of minutes per game, 23, Kugel didn’t see the same improvement. In fact, he actually dropped in points and field goal percentage. He averaged 9.2 points per game this season.

Kugel often times found himself as a non-contributor in big games down the stretch.

In the last 10 games Kugel has suited up for, he has scored 10 or fewer points in each.

It’s seemed like the writing has been on the wall for a while now after many Florida fans had high expectations going into Kugel’s sophomore year.

This regression came as a shock to many, as he had draft hype prior to the start of this season.

What’s Next?

As of today, there is no leader in the Kugel sweepstakes.

However, fans have speculated Kugel could follow in the footsteps of former Gator Trevor Etienne and become a Georgia Bulldog.

For Etienne, the transfer made sense on the grounds of Georgia football’s prowess. Georgia basketball, however, went 6-12 in the SEC and finished just 20-16.

Another team that fans have speculated Kugel could be transferring to is Kentucky. In their last five seasons, they’ve had four 20+ win seasons. Also, in the last few years, Kentucky has produced some premier talent in NBA like Tyrese Maxey, Tyler Herro and Immanuel Quickley, just to name a few.

Tags

About Reuben Roberts

Check Also

Vanderbilt Set to Take On Kentucky Ahead of Florida Saturday

It’s a tough road ahead for the 8-21 Vanderbilt Commodores, as tonight they’re traveling to …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties