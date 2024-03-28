Newberry Panthers Softball Mercy Rules Wildwood Wildcats

Share Facebook

By Adam Edelin and Brooke Park

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Panthers softball team wasted no time in dispatching the Wildwood Wildcats, 27-1, in a fast two-and-a-half inning game Monday.

Starting Strong

In the top of the first, Wildwood took a lead after Alex Barron walked and stole back-to-back bases. Delbie Zayas then grounded out to second, scoring Barron.

Wildwood draws first blood with a quick run to start the first inning. The Wildcats lead 1-0 with two outs.#espngainesville #newberrysoftball #wildwoodsoftball pic.twitter.com/PMVbHueifr — Hannah Getman (@hannahgetman) March 25, 2024

Two quick outs following the run ended the Wildcats’ at bat, and their scoring the rest of the game.

Newberry Scoring Frenzy

The Panthers (9-2) came out hot and stayed hot the rest of the game, scoring 15 runs in the first.

Starting the frenzy was leadoff batter Malana Kennard, who walked and stole back-to-back bases, putting Newberry in scoring position. A wild pitch scored Kennard for the first run of many.

Melana Kennard steals home on wild pitch [Hannah Getman]

The Wildcats could not put it together defensively, giving up nine walks, three errors and a whopping 17 steals in the first.

Newberry amassed nine hits in the first as well. The most notable hit of the inning came from Keiser University commit Hollie Pabst, who ripped one down the left field line for a standup triple.

Senior Hollie Pabst triples for Newberry [Hannah Getman]

To end the inning, a runner left the base early, seemingly intentionally in a display of good sportsmanship, to record the third out.

Newberry gets three quick outs to end the top of the second inning, including two strikeouts. It still leads 15-1.#espngainesville #newberrysoftball #wildwoodsoftball pic.twitter.com/SSwqeRSexj — Hannah Getman (@hannahgetman) March 25, 2024

Newberry’s Domination Continues

Wildwood’s pitching struggles continued, giving up 11 walks and four hits, allowing 12 more runs for Newberry.

Monday’s game showed Newberry’s patience at the plate, as well as its ability to force errors in the field with smart and aggressive base running.

Newberry ended the game catching Delbie Zayas stealing.

Coming Up

The Panthers kept the offense rolling at Dixie County on Tuesday with an 18-2 decision. They play at Eastside at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woes continued for the Wildcats (0-7) in a 22-5 loss at West Port High School on Tuesday. They play at Meadowbrook Academy on Thursday afternoon.